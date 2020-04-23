PHILADELPHIA >> In celebration of National Oatmeal Cookie Day on Thursday, April 30, the Famous 4th Street Cookie Company is giving back to customers and the community.
In addition to offering online freebies and delivery deals for local customers, the company will donate thousands of cookies to city hospitals and Philabundance.
“National Oatmeal Cookie Day is a perfect opportunity for us to give back to the city and thank the brave essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Tina Phillips, owner of The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company. “We hope that our cookies can bring a smile to your face during this difficult time.”
Beginning the week of April 26, The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company will deliver thousands of their award-winning oatmeal raisin and chocolate oatmeal walnut cookies to the Departments of Medicine for the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson, and Temple University Healthcare Systems. The company will also make a donation of approximately 275 pounds of cookie dough to Philabundance in support of its Community Kitchen workforce development program.
For online customers, from Thursday, April 23 through Thursday, May 30, The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company will be offering a FREE box of their colossal 3 oz. oatmeal raisin cookies with every purchase made through FamousCookies.com. Additionally, all local customers can enjoy $1 oatmeal cookies for delivery through GrubHub, UberEats, and Mercato.
About The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company:
The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company was founded in 1978 with one goal: serving delicious, fresh-baked cookies made only with the finest ingredients. Using the same recipe for their award-winning cookies for more than 40 years, owners Brian and Tina Phillips have grown the original bakery concept - born in South Philadelphia and raised in the Reading Terminal Market - into an e-commerce and wholesale distributor of the most delicious cookies money can buy. Today, Famous cookies can be found throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and shipped anywhere in the US. For more information, please visit: www.FamousCookies.com