NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Police Department will hold its first ever "Cars, Cops and Coffee" event on Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Veterans Park in Newtown. Bring your classic car, collectible car, exotic car or just your favorite weekend cruiser out and have a cup of coffee with members of the Newtown Township Police and other fellow car enthusiasts. All makes and models are welcome!
CALLING ALL CARS! Newtown Township Police announce plans for 'Cars, Cops and Coffee'
