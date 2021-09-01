Car Show

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Police Department will hold its first ever "Cars, Cops and Coffee" event on Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Veterans Park in Newtown. Bring your classic car, collectible car, exotic car or just your favorite weekend cruiser out and have a cup of coffee with members of the Newtown Township Police and other fellow car enthusiasts. All makes and models are welcome!

