BUCKS COUNTY >> The wineries of the Bucks County Wine Trail will be expanding to (limited capacity) indoor service beginning June 26 as part of Bucks County’s “green” phase of reopening.
All seven of the wine trail’s local, family-owned and operated wineries offer contact-less curbside wine pickup and many provide outdoor seating to enjoy wine by the bottle and/or wine slushies. Be sure to call ahead to place your order at Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery (215-249-3559), Buckingham Valley Vineyards (215-794-7188), Crossing Vineyards and Winery (215-493-6500), Rose Bank Winery (215-860-5899), Rushland Ridge Vineyards (215-598-0251, Sand Castle Winery (800-PA2-WINE) or Wycombe Vineyards (215 598 WINE).
Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, 2730 Hilltown Pike, Perkasie, is offering tailgating, live music from Brian Kibler and food truck eats from Oink Joint BBQ this weekend. Guests can bring their own blankets or chairs. Weekend wine tastings will be available outside, and to a limited capacity, indoors. Wine slushies, flights, bottles of wine and beer on tap will also be available.
Buckingham Valley Vineyards, 1521 Durham Road, Buckingham is offering curbside pickup of wine and wine slushies. The porch window will also be open for wine/slushie sales. Kono Pizza Bucks Co. will be at the winery Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Singer/songwriter Bill Shannon will perform Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Crossing Vineyards and Winery, 1853 Wrightstown Road, Newtown, will kick off its 17th annual Summer Wine and Music Series with a performance from The Fabulous Greaseband Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available by calling 215-493-6500.
Beginning on July 1, wine tastings will resume as follows: Monday-Thursday - Wine tastings will be offered on the hour, from noon to 5 p.m. Reservations are required. A maximum of 4 guests permitted at each tasting. Friday-Sunday - Wine tastings will be offered on the hour, from noon to 5 p.m. Reservations are suggested, but walk-ins will be accepted if space is available. A maximum of 18 guests permitted at each tasting.
The winery's Light Bites Menu featuring pre-packaged food items will be available, along with plastic cutlery.
Table Service: Monday-Friday. No table service will be provided. Please order food and beverage items online and pick up at the station outside the Tasting Room. Masks are required in this area. Outdoor seating and limited indoor seating will be available.
Table Serivce: Saturday-Sunday -Table service will be offered both indoors and outdoors. However, social distancing limitations will reduce the amount of table seating available. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and folding tables and/or picnic blankets. NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR BEVERAGES.
Rose Bank Winery, 258 Durham Road, Newtown, is opening Rose Ballroom for wine tastings. The winery's tasting room will be open for sales. Curbside pickup of wine and wine slushies is still available. Guests can buy wine by the bottle and enjoy outside.
Rushland Ridge Vineyards, 2665 Rushland Road, Jamison, will be open for indoor and outdoor wine tastings beginning Saturday.
Sand Castle Winery, 755 River Road, Erwinna, will continue to offer outside wine tastings in its separate 2,400-square-foot shaded area. Beginning Friday, inside tastings will be available at 50 percent capacity with an eight-foot separation between seated areas.
Wycombe Vineyards, 1391 Forest Grove Road, Furlong, will introduce flights and cheese plates as well as more wine slushies beginning this weekend. The winery will also host a hot dog day Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Masks are required when moving around the wine trail properties, ordering wine and entering restrooms. Social distancing applies both indoors and outdoors. To learn more about the Bucks County Wine Trail, visit http://www.buckscountywinetrail.com/ or follow the trail on Facebook and Instagram.