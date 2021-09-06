BUCKINGHAM >> Bucks County’s rich literary tradition will once again resonate at the Peace Fair in Lahaska on Saturday, September 18. Along with a line-up of past and future laureates, reigning Bucks County Poet Laureate Jane Mohler will top the bill, and time has been allotted afterwards for an open mic reading.
Readings will take place in the open air from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Peace Fair attendees are invited to drop by for a poetic respite from the stress and racket of modern life. As Robert Frost said, poetry provides “a momentary stay against confusion,” and hearing poetry spoken out loud under the giant oaks and maples of the Meeting House grounds will inspire you with the peacefulness of the moment in order to work more purposefully for peace in the larger world.
Jane Edna Mohler is the current Bucks County Poet Laureate. Her full-length book of poems, Broken Umbrellas, was published by Kelsay Books in 2019. Her poems also appear in many literary journals. She is the 2016 winner of Main Street Voices poetry competition, a two-time Pushcart Prize nominee, and a Robert Fraser finalist. Jane has presented on the craft of poetry at several writers’ conferences, and has taught English over two summers at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in China. She served as a counselor in schools and mental health settings for thirty years, and has been an advocate for homeless education rights. She shares her home with her artist husband and three distinguished cats. Jane is also a traditional rug hooker, gardener, and kayaker.
The 21st annual Peace Fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features exhibitors and crafts vendors, including many Bucks County non-profits whose focus is peace, community service, healthy living, and the environment. Entertainers Tookany Creek (bluegrass band), and Mindy Murray from River Drivers will headline the all-day event, which is geared to visitors of all ages from toddlers to grandparents. The Peace Fair is handicap accessible.
The fair is located on Route 202, just south of Peddlers Village. Admission and parking are free to the public, but donations are gratefully accepted. More information can be found at www.peacefair.org and the Peace Fair Facebook page, or by emailing peacefair.org@gmail.com.