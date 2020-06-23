BUCKS COUNTY >> The Bucks County Foodshed Alliance and Buy Fresh Buy Local Bucks County has announced its 2020 series of popular farm evenings that introduce consumers to the local small-scale producers who put the freshest foods onto our tables via direct sales, community-supported agriculture operations (CSAs), farmers markets, farm stands, and other venues.
The farm evenings include a socially-distanced tour of the farm. There will be no potluck meal this year.
The 2020 series opens Wednesday, July 8 with a visit to Solly Brother’s Farm at 707 Almshouse Road, Warminster 18974. While the tour is free, donations to offset the cost of BCFA’s programs are greatly appreciated.
Solly Brother’s Farm has been family owned and operated since 1920 and this year marks their 100th anniversary. The farm provides fresh, locally grown produce and offers a robust farm store including a bakery, a CSA, Pick-Your-Own veggies and fruits, as well as hayrides, special events, educational tours and more.
Solly Brother’s Farm Store is open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will stay open later on July 8th for farm tour attendees to browse and purchase items. Face masks are required to enter the store. Due to the pandemic, Solly Brother’s Farm has introduced online ordering and curbside pick-up. The farm store is stocked with fresh produce, eggs, fruit pies, savory pot pies, baked goods, preserves, cheese, ice cream, soup, and more!
For updates and more information visit sollyfarm.com.
The evening’s farm tour will begin promptly at 7 p.m. This educational and entertaining event is appropriate for children of all ages who are under an adult’s supervision. Please wear appropriate footwear for the farm. Face masks/coverings are required for this event and social distancing of at least 6 feet will be enforced for everyone’s safety.
The series continues on Wednesday, August 5 with a farm tour at Anchor Run Farm, 2578 Second Street Pike, Wrightstown (Newtown for GPS) 18940 (anchorrunfarm.com).
Dana Hunting and Derek McGeehan own Anchor Run CSA and farm on municipally-owned, preserved land. The farm has a commitment to improve the land on which they grow on while providing quality Certified Organic produce for the community. The first CSA east of the Mississippi to be sponsored by a municipality, they maintain a harvest season of 42 weeks annually over three CSA seasons.
Since 2004, Anchor Run’s family-owned business has grown fresh, organic, local vegetables, herbs, berries, and flowers, expanding from 6 acres the first year to o its current 25 acresn 25 acres of land.
Any cancellations due to severe weather will be posted on the BCFA website and Facebook page. For more information, call 215.621.8967 or visit BucksFoodshed.org.
###