NEWTOWN >> Bucks County Community College has slated its short fiction contest for adults who live in Bucks County, and has put out a call for entries. The deadline for submissions is noontime on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
The top three winners in the contest will receive honoraria of $200, $100, and $50, respectively, and will read from their work at an online reading and celebration at the end of the fall semester.
Adults age 18 and older, who are residents of Bucks County, may submit one story of up to 18 typewritten pages (double-spaced, Times New Roman 12). Stories must be previously unpublished, including in online formats. For complete rules and to access the online submission system, please go to (https://www.bucks.edu/shortfictioncontest/).
Entrants may not be full- or part-time employees of Bucks County Community College. A separate contest for high school students will be held in Spring 2022.
An online celebration will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 17. We will be joined by the final judge, Megan Angelo, author of the novel Followers, published by Graydon House Books in 2020. and a native of Quakertown. Her writing has also appeared in publications including the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Glamour, Slate, and the Huffington Post. She is a native of Quakertown.
This event receives support from the Department of Language and Literature.
For further information, contact the contest coordinator, Professor Elizabeth Luciano, at Elizabeth.Luciano@bucks.edu.