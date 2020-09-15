BUCKS COUNTY >> The Bucks County Book Festival is thrilled to announce its 2020 lineup featuring Keynote Speaker Ibram X. Kendi, who will discuss his bestselling book, How To Be An Antiracist.
Dr. Kendi is a widely sought-after American author, historian, and leading scholar of race and discriminatory policy in America. He is a National Book Award-winning and #1 New York Times bestselling author. The son of Methodist ministers, he is the founding director of Boston University’s BU Center for Antiracist Research, a 2019 Guggenheim Fellow, a contributing writer at The Atlantic, and a CBS News correspondent. For more information on Dr. Kendi, please visit www.prhspeakers.com.
How To Be an Antiracist has been described as "the most courageous book to date on the problem of race in the Western mind." It is a #1 bestseller in 2020 and currently #5 on the New York Times Nonfiction Best Sellers list.
Dr. Kendi will appear at Book Fest virtually via CrowdCast on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.
As a gift to the community for the support it has shown the Bucks County Book Festival, Dr. Kendi’s Keynote Event will be a free event. To register, visit bucksbookfest.org.
Book Fest’s popular Writers Workshop will return on Saturday, September 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., virtually via CrowdCast.
This year’s Workshop will feature two spectacular instructors – Kiley Reid, a New York Times bestselling author, and Kathryn Craft, a sought-after professional editor and writing coach.
Workshop sessions include:
• Finding the Story: Using Plot and Narrative Arc in Literary Fiction with Kiley Reid. Kiley Reid, New York Times bestselling author of Such a Fun Age, will focus on the importance of plot and the narrative arc in writing fiction.
• Finding the Story in True Events: Creative Nonfiction with Kathryn Craft. Award-winning author Kathryn Craft will focus on taking a fresh look at story elements that can make nonfiction read like a novel, and how popular works of creative nonfiction hook the reader with the same kind of entertaining and heart-warming material that makes all stories linger in the mind long after the book is closed.
Tickets for the Writers Workshop are $20 and include both sessions. Proceeds benefit the 2021 Bucks County Book Festival. To register, visit bucksbookfest.org.
Book Fest’s 2020 One Book community read will feature three books by Ibram X. Kendi:
• How To Be An Antiracist (for adults)
• Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You written with Jason Reynolds (for teens/young adults)
• Antiracist Baby available as a picture book (for children) and board book (for infants)
Books are available at the Bucks County Book Festival’s Official Bookseller, Doylestown and Lahaska Bookshops: doylestownbookshop.com
For more information on One Book, follow Book Fest’s One Book Facebook Page for articles, links, and prompts for discussion around the important topics discussed in these books.
The Bucks County Book Festival is a Discover Doylestown event made possible through the generous support of the Morel Family Foundation and Visit Bucks County.