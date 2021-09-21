BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Pennsylvania's assortment of charming historic towns warmly captures the spirit of the making of America, the importance of freedom, and the drive for innovation.
History is the story of who we are and from where we came, and the knowledge of it can potentially reveal where we are headed.
Welcome Friend!
Historic Bristol on the Delaware has been a site of recreation venues for the people of the area for centuries and one event in particular, Historic Bristol Day, is reminiscent of the great fairs held in town during the colonial period. Since 1978, this venue has included tours of historic homes and walking tours, as well as displays, the children’s corner, crafts, and entertainment.
Historic Bristol Day certainly delivers a lot of bang for your buck!
This year, HBD 2021 is dedicated to the memories of three incredible powerhouse ladies who leave behind potent legacies, and who will live on in the hearts of the people they touched.
Each played a key role based solely on their own relentless hard work and ingenuity that was required to make Bristol events so very successful, providing a sense of direction towards the organizational goals.
Mary Margaret McIlvain, Carol M. Houser Mitchener, and Sheree A. Mendick Napoli, influential members of the Bristol Cultural & Historical Foundation [BCHF], a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving over 340 years of Bristol's history, are never forgotten.
Commemorating their loss may be a cathartic step in the mourning process.
All are invited to pay tribute to their lives and inspire others to remember them.
✟Mary M. McIlvain [8.2.1933- 12.30.2020] was the BCHF president in 1991 when the BCHF purchased the Cedar Street building that was built in 1874 as a one-room school house for the Friends [Quakers]. Mary, who was so active in St. Mark Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, as well as always a dynamic community participant, was the BCHF fundraising chairperson and a member of the Celtic Heritage Foundation.
“Mary would provide decorations at St. Mark social events; bringing beautiful fresh flowers for every table, and for the Veteran’s Mass, the Blue Mass, and the First Communion Mass,” confirmed Anna Bono Larrisey, BCHF Treasurer/ Bristol Borough Tax Collector.
“I met her in the early days of Bristol Day when the vendors were set up under tents on Radcliffe Street, and we quickly and beautifully became friends.”
Mary also volunteered at the former Centre for the Arts on Mill Street. “She would always bring snacks,” added BCHF President, artist Jeanette A. “Jan” Ruano. “She was a good swimmer and she skied, and apparently was a pretty good athletic in her day. She was very involved in all that she did, and she did it all quietly; never patted herself on the back.”
Mary was born and raised on Madison Street to Edward and Mary McFadden McIlvain.
Her niece, Maria Tracy [parents: Rosellen & Ed Tracy] lovingly recalled her Aunt Mary, “Who we have always affectionately just called Mimi -never Aunt. She was such a huge part of my immediate family. Mimi was literally at every important event in all our lives - from communions, birthdays, school plays, and graduations.”
Mary had 6 nieces/nephews and 14 great nieces/nephews who all loved and miss her terribly.
“My mom and Mimi were extremely close and were always there for each other. Mimi was a devout Catholic. After they both retired, they attended daily mass at St. Mark's along with a BIG group of their friends and then the whole gang of them, including Anna Larrisey, Father Mooney, and Helen Younglove went to the Radcliffe Cafe for breakfast.”
Mary attended Cathedral High School, Trenton NJ and graduated from Thomas Edison University. She was quite prepared for her career positions as Administrative Assistant at American Bridge and United States Steel, and then CD Technologies as a pension manager.
“Mimi was very proud of her Irish heritage and loved everything Irish - she visited Ireland 3 times. She also loved everything Bristol! We all miss her so much but no one more than my mom, her heart is still broken without her only sister and closest friend.”
From a tribute by Joseph Fenton Larrisey, “The Irish would surely say, ‘We’ll not soon see the likes of her again.’ Mary was a woman of boundless energy and unbridled optimism. She gave us direction and leadership. She gave us a laugh or two. She gave us friendship.
To a life well lived. To a legacy of love and compassion. Rest in Peace.”
✟Carol M. Mitchener [3.23.1939-10.5.2020] became a charter member of the BCHF in 1967 and she involved herself in many of their fundraising activities. She impeccably ran the BCHF Spring Tea, planning both theme and decorations, and she made the filling for the sandwiches.
“She also decorated and baked for the Peach Festival, and on each Bristol Day, she would sell BCHF stuff”, shared her husband, author Harold Dodson Mitchener.
Carol also conscientiously and unfailingly wrote historical articles for the BCHF newsletters.
Born in Bristol Township to Melvin and Maretta Houser, Class Valedictorian Carol graduated in 1956 from Delhaas High School. She proficiently played the clarinet throughout her school years, including at Kutztown University, and Boston University, where she earned her M. Ed. Carol expertly taught both Elementary and Gifted Education in the former Maple Shade School, the Lafayette School, and the now leveled Mary W. Devine School in Croydon.
Alan J. Vogenberg, BSPharm, RPh, FASCP shared, “The amount of work that Carol did at the Grundy Library was phenomenal. She even recreated and drew Mill Street with every store in 1941 for local author William Michael [Bill] Pezza’s book, ‘Till the Boys Come Home’”.
She and her husband spent 23 years working parts of 2 days each week in the Margaret R. Grundy Library History office. They also taught ‘Bristol and the Industrial Revolution’ to all 5th grade students in both St. Mark and Snyder-Girotti Schools.
Harold did the presentation and Carol did the maps and organized the whole thing.
Eugene J. “Gene” Williams, executive director of the Grundy Foundation and Director of the Grundy Museum shared, “They passionately worked on the Bristol historic collection, using the library to do research as they built the collection and began the first foray for a bona fide archive. Carol loved the microfiche machine. Her strong point was research. Harold was the story teller. They worked together well. In October 2014, the History Trail Markers that circle the Grundy Campus were dedicated in honor of Harold and Carol for their volunteerism.”
Carol was a life member of the Bristol First United Methodist Church, where she and her husband worked with the youth group, teaching Sunday school to the youth and eventually to the adult class. Carol also sang in the church choir and was the director of the hand bell choir. She even handcrafted items and made baked goods for the church bazaar.
Author/ tour guide Carol unselfishly and creatively shared her valuable knowledge, as well as providing historical presentations as dinner speaker for local service organizations.
She was way more than just a local history enthusiast!
Carol and her husband authored the pictorial journey book, “Images of America – Bristol” in June 2000. Autographed copies of their book are available at Mignoni Jewelry and Gifts, 200 Mill Street, and at Great I.D.’s by Anne on 257 Radcliffe Street, as well as through Amazon.
“Carol was a walking encyclopedia. She traveled the world and her legacy lives on. The newly created research area in the library will be dedicated to Carol,” confirmed Gene Williams.
✟Sheree Ann Napoli [7.13.1959- 1.19.2021] was a member of the BCHF Board of Directors in 2007 and she continued creatively serving as ambassador for Historic Bristol Day, greeting all the vendors from many different towns. Her warm hospitality included providing Danish and coffee while she always made each person feel like they were the only person in the room.
Sheree was indeed the ‘Florence Nightingale’ to everyone she met.
“Her unique one-of-a-kind flourishes skillfully decorated the seating area where she utilized fall flowers that created a homey and inviting beautifully done atmosphere,” confirmed Anna Larrisey. “She did it all, along with autumnal plates and napkins and tablecloths.”
Her sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Mendick Secrest recalled her having the coffee, tea, and hot chocolate prepared for the vendors’ arrival in the morning. “She would even bring seasonal coffee creamers.”
Sheree skillfully made the BCHF building a vendor comfort site while her Aunt Betty Mendick Rodgers assisted her in coffee replenishings and clean-up.
BCHF hosts a plethora of festive occasions and Sheree’s desserts oftentimes made the Annual Peach Social an even more incredible event.
BCHF Vice President, Nick Rizzo, Sheree’s 2nd cousin by marriage, described Sheree as “very family-oriented, a kind, quiet, gentle, quality person with a giving spirit. She handmade many blankets and gave them to her family members and friends.”
Sheree was born to Ruth Ellen Mendick and the late James Leonard Mendick in Bristol.
She graduated in 1977 from Bristol High School and earned her RN, BSN from East Stroudsburg University in 1981. She started her career at Lower Bucks Hospital, and then worked at Chandler Hall Hospice. For the next 30 years, she worked as a Certified Occupational Nurse Manager at Rohm and Haas/Dow Chemical Company. Sheree retired in December 2018.
The amount of people Sheree cared for, thought about, loved, served, and sacrificed for are innumerable. She has left a tremendous impact on everyone she knew. There are no words to describe how much she will be missed.
“Sheree was so sweet,” confirmed Jan Ruano.
The Historic Bristol Day ceremonies will officially commence at the Bristol Wharf at 9:45AM on October 16, 2021.
Jan Ruano will speak about the three beloved women and highlight some of what they personally did for BCHF. Honoring the three women publicly is an opportunity to provide a window into their lives along with an expression of gratitude, respect, and admiration.
Pastor Bob Everett of the First United Methodist Church on Mulberry Street will open the celebrations with a prayer.
At 10:00AM, keynote/ kickoff speaker Captain David Alan Christian, the “Youngest Most Decorated Officer of the Vietnam War” will begin his presentation.
Capt. Christian was born on Lincoln Avenue and baptized in St. Mark Church.
All three Christian Brothers served during the Vietnam War and all became Disabled American Veterans. “We lost our brother Douglas.” www.davechristian.com
At noon, at the 2021 Bristol Day Car Show held at Snyder-Girotti Elementary School, 450 Beaver Street, Bristol, PA, sirens will be blasting and cars revving for two minutes in honor of all those we were lost to Covid-19, the three BCHF members, and the 13 military personnel who recently lost their lives in Afghanistan.
Following, Captain David A. Christian, Esq. will speak. It was Capt. Christian who wrote the forward for Bill Pezza’s book, “Anna’s Boys”, set during the Vietnam War.
Whether you visit during a parade, or attend a festival when the streets are brimming with activity, or just take in the simpler life while sitting on a bench near the postcard-perfect Victorian gazebo in the waterfront Bristol Lion's park, you will always be welcome.
For more information: Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, 321 Cedar Street, Bristol, PA 19007-5001. Website: http://bristolhistory.org
