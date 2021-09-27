BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Due to the pandemic, the Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation was forced to present a virtual Historic Bristol Day last year, but is pleased to announce that this year’s event will be live.
HBD 2021 will be dedicated to the memory of three dedicated members - Carol Mitchener, Mary McIlvain and Sheree Napoli - of the HBD Committee who passed away during the past year. The event will also honor First Responders (military, police, firefighters, EMTs and front-line workers).
Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered by AMI Health, and complimentary masks will be available.
Highlights of the day’s activities include:
- 9:45 a.m. Dedication Ceremony at the Lions Park Gazebo on the Bristol riverfront
- 10 a.m. Keynote speaker Capt. David Christian, Esq., at the Lions Park Gazebo. Capt. Christian is the youngest, most decorated officer of the Vietnam War. His speech is entitled “Honoring the Rich History of Bristol and the Significant Role of Volunteerism in the Community,” and will be followed by the presentation of colors by the U.S. Paratrooper 82nd Airborne Honor Guard.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tenth Annual Bristol Day Car Show, at the Snyder-Girotti School, 450 Beaver Street. This year, the Car Show will honor First Responders (military, firefighters, police, EMTs and frontline worker). A First Responder Display Field will feature emergency vehicles, the military vehicles of the 304th Civil Affairs Brigade, and the Armed Forces Heritage Museum’s mobile museum. At noon, car engines will rev and sirens will blast for 2 min. to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19, the three Historic Bristol Day volunteers who passed, and the 13 Marines who recently lost their lives in Afghanistan. This will be followed by a presentation of colors by the U.S. Paratrooper 82nd Airborne Honor Guard and remarks by Capt. David Christian, the youngest and most highly decorated veteran of the Vietnam War.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boat Show by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of Antique & Classic Boat Society, at the Bristol Wharf
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. House & Garden Tour
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours of the recently-renovated Margaret R. Grundy Museum, 610 Radcliffe St. MASKS REQUIRED!
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Riverfront Tea, featuring Harpist Gloria Galante
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guided Walking Tours by the Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, along tree-lined Radcliffe St., known as the King’s Highway in Colonial days
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children’s Corner on the grounds of the Margaret R. Grundy Library, 680 Radcliffe St., incl. a “Living Wax Museum: Past, Present & Future” by the gifted & enriched students of Snyder-Girotti Elem. School, Bristol, from 11 a.m. to noon; a display of Bristol archeological artifacts; Cops ‘n’ Kids book give-away; display of student art contest entries
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Concert by the Bracken Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps Alumni Corps of Bristol. Bracken was the first junior & bugle corps to be organized in the U.S. and was 12-time PA State American Legion Champion and 3-time runner-up for the National title.
- Noon to 2 p.m. Tours of Dad’s Hat Rye Whiskey Distillery, 925 Canal St.
- 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sailboat Regatta on the Delaware River, beginning in the area of the Bristol Wharf
The event will also include entertainment in the Lions Park Gazebo and along the 200 and 300 blocks of Radcliffe Street, a food court, bake table, art exhibition, vendors and crafters, and special exhibits. Various public buildings and houses of worship will be open for touring.
Free parking will be available in the Bristol Borough municipal lot behind Mill Street and at the Lenox parking lot at 1414 Radcliffe Street, as well as free shuttle service, will be available.
Wristbands are required for the House and Garden Tour and for the riverfront Tea. A minimum donation of $5 per person is requested. Wristbands and HBD Programs will be available in advance at the Bristol Borough Tax Office, 250 Pond St.; Mignoni Jewelry, 200 Mill St.; and Great IDs, 257 Radcliffe St. On the day of the event, they will be available at the HBD Info Tables at the corner of Radcliffe & Market Sts. and Radcliffe & Walnut Sts., and at the Tea at 922 Radcliffe St.
More information is available at www.bristolhistory.org.