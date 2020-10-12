NEWTOWN >> Bucks County Community College invites the public to get their “humor degree” with “Big Laughs on Campus,” a live monthly virtual comedy series that gives back to Bucks students.
Hosted by comedy veteran Marc Kaye, the series features nationally touring comedians who are now headlining directly from their couches, kitchens and living rooms. The laughs get rolling from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. every third Thursday through December. Tickets are free, but donations are suggested to benefit various fundraising campaigns by the Bucks County Community College Foundation to help Bucks students.
Kaye has performed in clubs across the country, often finding that there are no real regional differences that can’t be overcome with humor. An avid writer and musician, Kaye has also written scripts, web series, and numerous humor articles, and written and trained for Fortune 500 Companies. He is the founder of Eliro (eliro.us), a company that combines the discipline of marketing and the creativity of humor and improv to help train, develop content, and drive strategic planning.
The next event, Thursday, October 15, features comedians Mark Riccadonna (markriccadonna.com/) and Tommy Highland. Donations are encouraged to the BCCC Foundation’s Fighting Food Insecurity fund, which supports students with groceries and other household essentials.
“Big Laughs on Campus” continues November 19 with Chris Coccia and Mahesh Kotagi,, benefiting the college’s Gateway to Economic Self-Sufficiency scholarship; and December 17 with Tracy Locke and Sean Conway, benefiting the Bucks Student Emergency Fund.
All comedy performances are recommended for mature audiences only. Free tickets for these live online events must be reserved at bucks.edu/tickets. A link to view the performance will be sent by email after registration.
To learn more about Bucks County Community College, visit bucks.edu. To learn more about the Bucks County Community College Foundation, visit bucks.edu/foundation.