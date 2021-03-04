NEWTOWN >> Bucks County Community College’s popular Wordsmiths Reading Series invites the public to hear award-winning poets Lynn Levin and Grady Chambers read from their works at 7:30 p.m on Friday, March 12.
Hosted by program director Ethel Rackin, the reading series is presented live on the college’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/BucksCCC. The event is free and no registration is needed.
Levin is a poet, writer, translator, and teacher. Her most recent poetry collection, The Minor Virtues (Ragged Sky, 2020), was listed as one of Spring 2020’s best books by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Her poems have appeared in Boulevard, The Hopkins Review, Artful Dodge, Rattle, on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac, and other places.
Her previous poetry collections include Miss Plastique, Fair Creatures of an Hour, and Imaginarium. She is the translator from Spanish of Birds on the Kiswar Tree by Odi Gonzales and co-author of Poems for the Writing: Prompts for Poets. The 1999 Bucks County Poet Laureate, Levin teaches at Drexel University. Her website is lynnlevinpoet.com.
Chambers is the author of North American Stadiums (Milkweed Editions), winner of the inaugural Max Ritvo Poetry Prize. His poems and stories have appeared in The Paris Review, Boaat, 32 Poems, American Poetry Review, The Sun, and elsewhere. Grady, a former Wallace Stegner Fellow in Creative Writing at Stanford University, lives in Philadelphia. His website is gradychambers.com.
The Wordsmiths Reading Series continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, with poets Maggie Smith and Cleveland Wall.
Sponsored by the Language and Literature Department, the Wordsmiths Reading Series is another way that Bucks County Community College contributes to the cultural heritage of the region. To learn more, contact Professor Ethel Rackin at Ethel.Rackin@bucks.edu.