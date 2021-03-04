Lynn Levin, left, a poet, writer, translator, teacher, and former Bucks County Poet Laureate, and Grady Chambers, right, author of North American Stadiums which won the inaugural Max Ritvo Poetry Prize, will read from their works at 7:30 p.m. March 12 as part of Bucks County Community College's Wordsmiths Reading Series. The free online event at youtube.com/BucksCCC also features award-winning poet Grady Chambers (CREDITS: Randl Bye and Jessica Scicchitano)