WASHINGTON CROSSING >> “Bark in the Park” is returning to Washington Crossing Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.
Take a mile-long group walk with your patriotic pup through the park grounds. All dogs will receive a complimentary tricorn hat. Owners can also meet with representatives from the Bucks County Treasurer’s office, who will provide information about dog licenses.
The free event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. To register for one of the two time slots, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events.
Washington Crossing Historic Park is located at 1112 River Road in Washington Crossing, Pa.