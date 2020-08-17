NEW HOPE >> The beauty of the changing seasons is a gift every year, and most especially in 2020 when nature lures us all as one of our great choices for entertainment.
The fall season is spectacular in Bucks County with the beautiful shades of color highlighting the striking waterfront views of the Delaware River at Ghost Light Inn, the boutique hotel on the banks of the Delaware River at 50 S. Main Street and its in-house restaurant Stella by Jose Garces, as well as the Carriage House of New Hope, a three-bedroom historic inn at 8 E. Mechanic Street, and Ferry Market, the gourmet artisanal market at 32 S. Main Street.
Located in the historic town of New Hope, known as one of the most charming towns in America, Ghost Light Inn is next door to the iconic Bucks County Playhouse, and offers refined, elegant hospitality. Not only do most of the spaces (lobby, rooms, restaurant and catering areas) face the picturesque Delaware River and Lambertville Bridge, there is a promenade now with 60 Adirondack chairs spaced at safe distances and a garden with benches enhancing the experience of enjoying the views even further.
Jimmy Nikodellis, general manager of Ghost Light Inn, is thrilled that business is as brisk as it was before the Pandemic. Following all CDC guidelines, their goal is to ensure a safe and pleasurable experience for all guests. He said, “We are delighted to have so much interest in the Inn. We are as busy as ever.” He added, “It is always rewarding to hear the guests rave about the inn and the spectacular views.”
The pet-friendly Ghost Light Inn offers twelve rooms on-site and three in the adjacent Carriage House. The Inn was rebuilt to preserve the history and integrity of the original building, which dates back to 1956. Each room is unique, with decorative flourishes, comfortable furnishings, and scenic views. Riverside rooms feature Juliet balconies, which allow guests to relish panoramic vistas of the Delaware River in peaceful privacy. All rooms are furnished with custom king size beds, spa robes and slippers, luxurious toiletries, and welcome sweets sourced from a local chocolatier. Mini refrigerators are stocked with soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and snacks. A complimentary assortment of coffee and tea, a personal coffee maker, flat screen televisions, and daily housekeeping services come standard with every room.
The name of the Inn comes from the legend of the Ghost Light that is installed in theaters, including Bucks County Playhouse. It’s a standing lamp that is left burning on the stage of unoccupied theaters, providing safety for cast and crew. As the superstition goes, they also appease ghosts by affording them light to perform onstage when the theater is empty. Ghost lights are used in every room and lobby space and the artwork reflects the glow of the ghost light as it appears on the stage of Bucks County Playhouse, the theater where such actors got their start as Grace Kelly and Robert Redford.
The renovation of this historic inn is the brainchild of developers Sherri and Kevin Daugherty who oversaw the design of the new Ghost Light Inn blending old world charm with contemporary style. Kevin Daugherty describes it this way, “New Hope is an eclectic, artistic and historic town that is welcoming to everyone who comes here. When we got involved in 2011, the waterfront was in a state of disrepair, with the Bucks County Playhouse in bankruptcy and the former Zadar’s nightclub abandoned. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to bring a Broadway feel back to the theater and are very excited to be able to bring Stella to life in this beautifully renovated waterfront restaurant and inn.”
Stella by Jose Garces
The Inn’s restaurant, Stella, has become a welcomed addition to the New Hope dining scene. Named for Sherri and Kevin Daugherty’s rescued one-eared pit bull, Stella has become a New Hope classic. Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran created a menu that uses the Bounty of Bucks County, incorporating ingredients from the region’s best farmers and artisans. Stella’s curated selection of American focused wines is complimented by its comprehensive beverage selection featuring a small specialty cocktail list with seasonally driven ingredients. Hosting 120 seats with indoor and outdoor tables, the restaurant also offers beautiful event space for private events, weddings and gatherings along with an outdoor patio displaying sweeping views of the Riverfront. Many micro—weddings have already taken place there.
Events at Stella
Stella offers an additional 120-seat event space with exceptional river views, private bars, and indoor and outdoor venue options. Hardwood floors, tasteful fixtures, and a thoughtful design that allows flexible use of the spaces ensure that every private event maintains the highest standards of quality, style, and grace. Stella’s understated elegance and customized, professional service create the perfect wedding, party or corporate gathering.
About Sherri and Kevin Daugherty
When the Daugherty’s made Bucks County their home, after spending most of their lives in Detroit, Michigan, they were determined to make a difference in the community of New Hope. They are the driving force behind Bridge Street Foundation that provided the funding to renovate Bucks County Playhouse and its new restaurant, The Deck Restaurant and Bar. In addition, they opened Ferry Market at the end of 2017. The fresh food market is located at 32 South Main Street and has a variety of vendors that offer healthy and flavorful prepared foods and seasonal products.
For more information, visit www.ghostlightinn.com and www.stellanewhope.com or call 267-740-7131.