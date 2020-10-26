NEW HOPE >> Those who appreciate art and like to support area artists have through Sunday, November 1 to view and purchase framed pieces, sculpture, and portfolio items from many of this region’s best artists at Phillips’ Mill’s 91st annual art show – this year, due to COVID-19, online only.
The art committee of Phillips’ Mill Community Association (PMCA) has pulled out all the stops and gone way above and beyond expectations to make this annual fundraiser interesting, accessible, informative, and exceptional. Twenty-three sculptors, 96 artists who submitted framed work, and 142 portfolio artists are included. Initial funding to help set the show up was generously donated by community patrons and benefactors who also provided funds for awards including the Honored Artist award that was presented to Louis Russomanno for his Studio Light painting. There were 18 more awards presented that include cash prizes. Many of the awards are in honor or memory of area artists and art aficionados.
There was never a question that the show would go on. Under the enthusiastic direction of co-chairs Laura Womack and Tim Lovrinic the art committee invited artists who live within 25 miles of the Phillips’ Mill, a beautiful historic structure located on the banks of Primrose Creek just 1 ½ miles north of New Hope mill, to participate. They explained that the show would be held totally online. In some ways, this was disappointing, yet the committee lowered entry fees, increased artist profits by lowering the sales commission, and planned classes, talks, online artist bios, and installed an easy system for entry registration, judging, online viewing and study. This has proven to be quite beneficial, for the show includes artists who generally work in New York City but are living at their homes her during COVID-19 and professors who are teaching online and have more time “to spare.” The artwork has literally been viewed around the world!
Five outstanding jurors, artists themselves, Elsa Mora, Gary Weisman, Celia Reisman, Mark Bockrath, and Diane Marimow thoughtfully judged the show online – the first time they had ever had to do this. Jennifer McHugh assumed the social media challenge of keeping the show alive, and Kathie Beck Jankauskas of KJ Studio set up the show’s website and designed the brand for this year’s exhibit.
Add to these dedicated people eager purchasers of the artwork, many of whom have enjoyed spending time due to finding themselves at home more than before, studying the work, and the show has become a great success. This proves very important during this COVID-19 time because all proceeds from the sale are used to help preserve the mill.
The PMCA is an all-volunteer group that has recently studied its mission and vision statements, elected new officers, and confirmed its commitment to be a successful nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of the arts and the preservation of the artistic and cultural heritage of the Bucks County area. For more information and to view the art show, go to phillipsmill.org.