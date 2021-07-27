NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> I was looking for something to watch on TV when I stumbled across an episode of “The Dead Files” filmed right here in Newtown.
And that’s not all. I was also surprised to see two familiar faces on the show, including a former mayor of Newtown Borough.
It might be old news by now, but just in case you didn't know in spring 2020, “The Dead Files” debuted “Entangled,” an episode about a Newtown Township family being haunted by the paranormal.
If you missed the sometimes spine-chilling episode, you can watch the episode for free (with commercials) by clicking here.
For those unfamiliar with the show, it’s about a homicide detective and a medium who combine their sixth senses to investigate haunted locations where a deadly crime was committed.
Steve DiSchiavi is a retired detective with more than 20 years of experience with the New York City Police Department, and Amy Allan is a paranormal researcher and psychic who has worked with many private investigators and police agencies.
In each episode, the duo investigate a case independently and keep their findings hidden from each other to preserve the integrity of their discoveries. At the episode's end DiSchiavi and Allan share with the property owner what they discover, and it often points to an undeniable conclusion.
In “Entangled,” Steve and Amy travel to Newtown Township where a family claims a recent home renovation has unleashed an onslaught of paranormal activity. Everyone in the home is under attack, and they're worried they won't survive living there for much longer.
The episode features appearances by former Newtown Borough Mayor Dennis O’Brien and Bucks County historian Jeffrey Marshall, now retired from the Heritage Conservancy of Bucks County where he served as executive director.
You won’t want to miss the show, especially if you know Jeff and Dennis, and enjoy a show about the paranormal mixed with some colorful local history.
The two share some local history with Steve, including information about the outlaw Doan Brothers and their daring robbery of the county treasury, and some interesting history about the Twining Farm at South Sycamore Street and Cambridge Crossing.
You can also watch the show - Season 12, Episode 8 - available through Discovery Plus, Hulu, YouTube TV, fubo TV, Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV and Philo.
The Travel Channel reality show originally premiered in 2011 and has since aired hundreds of episodes. It is now in its 13th season and earlier this year joined the lineup of paranormal shows on Discovery Plus.