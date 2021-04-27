LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The AOY Art Center opens its third and final session of its spring Members Spotlight Show - Session 3 featuring seven new artists.
The exhibition showcases the work of seven of the most recognizable and sought after Bucks County artists - but only for the next three weeks.
They are Laura Brandt, Photography; Larry Chestnut, Oils, Realism; Anne Gannon, Encaustic, Landscapes; Susan Gilli, Oil and Cold Wax, Abstracts; Lara Ginzburg, Enameled Jewelry; David Meadow, Acrylics, Realism; and Pat Proniewski, Oils, Florals and Landscapes.
The public can view their art and meet the artists at the Gallery on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. from April 30 to May 16 or anytime Online at aoyartcenter.org as of April 30.
All AOY Art Center shows are open to the public and there is no fee to visit the gallery.
Art purchases can be made online and AOY will make appointments for you to pick up the art at the Center, curbside if desired. All art purchases need to be picked up by May 23. AOY Art Center is located at 949 Mirror Lake Road in Lower Makefield on the Patterson Farm. All art is for sale and proceeds benefits the local artists and the AOY Art Center, a non-profit local art organization.
In other AOY news, the art center invites the community to be a part of its “Our Towns Through Artists’ Eyes” Plein Air Open happening in May.
The featured event, 55 plein air artists painting throughout the two towns from May 14 to 27, will culminate with the awarding of a $500 first prize. The artists’ work will be on exhibition at the AOY Art Center Gallery from May 29 to June 13 and open to the public.
Building on an idea first proposed by Rich Fekete of Countryside Gallery in Newtown to create more community involvement, AOY Art Center is inviting the community to be a part of the celebration as well promoting the belief that “Everyone’s an Artist!”
Students in grades K-8 are invited to “paint the towns” with the Our Towns coloring contest. And students in grades 9-12 are invited to a “Quick Draw” event.
There are offering options for obtaining a coloring page to enter the contest. Go to the websites for either AOY Art Center, aoyartcenter.org, or the Newtown Mercantile Group, www.newtownmg.org/home/ to choose from nine coloring pages and download.
In addition, coloring pages will be distributed via Council Rock and Pennsbury e-boards and art departments.
Hard copies of the coloring pages can also be picked up at the following locations: Countryside Gallery & Custom Frame Design (2 S. State St., Newtown); AOY Art Center (949 Mirror Lake Rd., Yardley); and at Commonplace Reader (49 S. Main St., Yardley).
Only one entry per child please. Be sure to include contact information on the back and drop off the entry at either AOY Art Center, Countryside Gallery in Newtown or Commonplace Reader in Yardley. All entries are due by close of business Monday, May 10. No exceptions. Prizes will be awarded in Newtown and Yardley communities for each grade level (K, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8).
Judging and awards will be announced within 24 hours. Prizes have been donated by local businesses.
These events are being conducted by AOY Art Center in conjunction with Countryside Gallery & Custom Frame Design, Newtown Mercantile Group, Experience Yardley, Commonplace Reader and the Friends of Washington Crossing.