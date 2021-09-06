LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The public is invited to view the newest collection of original art by AOY Art Center member artists at "fresh stART." The exhibition celebrates the start of the 2021-22 program year at the Center.
Visitors will see landscapes of Bucks County countryside, abstracts, inspirational figurative works and still lifes. There are portraits and pets and colorful abstract works. A wide variety of media is represented including oil, acrylic, watercolor, encaustic, photography, etchings, charcoal and mixed media.
The wonderful and diverse exhibition can be experienced best in-person and is also available online at aoyarts.org once the show opens to the public on September 11. Gallery visiting hours start Saturday, September 11 from 12 to 5 p.m. and continue Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September 26.
On Sunday, September 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the public is invited to enjoy "Art on the Farm," an outdoor art festival where the public has the opportunity to find even more local art and purchase art and fine crafts directly from 30 local artists. The one-day event will feature two bands and a food truck as well. AOY asks that you please do not bring pets. There will be a donation requested for parking.
All exhibited art is for sale and proceeds benefit local artists and the AOY Art Center, a non-profit local art organization. Visitors to the “fresh stART” exhibition and the Art on the Farm agree to comply with AOY safety measures as per the latest guidance provided by the CDC.
AOY Art Center is located at 949 Mirror Lake Road just off the Interstate 295 and 332 interchange in Lower Makefield/Yardley on the Patterson Farm. Plenty of on-site parking is available.