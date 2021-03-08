BENSALEM >> "America’s History Live: Welcome to Historic Newtown Hall," on display at the Bucks County Visitors Center in Bensalem through March 21, presents a dazzling and engaging opportunity to learn about the people behind the events that shaped the country.
Its focus is on the Anti-Slavery and Women's Suffrage movements, featuring the historic "Newtown Hall" where Frederick Douglass once spoke. Douglass was an escaped slave who became a prominent activist, author and public speaker. He was a leader in the abolitionist movement, which sought to end the practice of slavery, before and during the Civil War.
The exhibit features life-sized replicas of many of the nation's abolitionists, and early women's suffrage pioneers spanning the time period from the early 1800s through the early 1900s. It also honors several key women from Pennsylvania who were instrumental in the Women's Right to Vote.
In addition, a “Bucks County Children’s Corner of artwork and crafts” – in celebration of Black History and Women’s Month featuring student artwork - is part of the display.
America’s History Live’s organizer Shirley Lee Corsey reached out to surrounding school districts, including Bensalem, the Bucks County Intermediate Unit and Council Rock for student art submissions. The artwork theme is, “What does Black History/Women’s History mean to you?”
The students were invited to utilize any type of 8.5” by 11” sized paper to create their hand-drawn art by crayons, pens, pencil, or paint for their submissions.
"We sought to showcase the children’s creativity by supporting various forms of artistic expressions they wished to create - drawings, paintings, writings and/or poetry," said Corsey. "Each of the top artwork winners to-date have been notified they will receive a $25 gift card."
Students, their parents, teacher and/or school administrator are invited to “MASK-UP” and come out to the Bucks County Visitor Center, located at 3207 Street Road, Bensalem, on Saturday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m. to receive their gifts.
Corsey said she really appreciates the support of the student’s teachers and parents. "Their responses to date have been so nice to receive," she said, sharing some of them below.
- “WOW! Thank you so much! I am so excited to share with my class and Lily! Thank you for giving students the opportunity to express themselves.”
“Omgggg thank you so much! Bailey is so excited! We will be bringing Bailey that day along with the principal, two of her teachers and a teacher mentor ❤”
“Awesome! I would love to be there to support my student. Thank you!”
The "America's History Live" event, "Welcome to Historic Newtown Hall," is free and open to the public through the end of March. "Mask-up" and visit the Bucks County Visitor Center at 3207 Street Road, Bensalem 19020. The center is open Mondays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.