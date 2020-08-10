BENSALEM >> The African American Museum of Bucks County (AAMBC) is extending its exhibit at the Bucks County Visitor Center, 3207 Street Road, Bensalem, through September 7. The exhibit, “Building on the Dream: From Africa to Bucks County” is open and free to the public seven days a week during normal Visitor Center hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The exhibit pays tribute to the lives, culture, accomplishments and contributions of African Americans in Bucks County, from their origins in Africa through the 21s Century.
The exhibit features a timeline of events in African American history in Pennsylvania, the history of the Underground Railroad in Bucks County, the role of Bucks County AME churches in helping African Americans transition from slavery to freedom, and the Civil Rights movement of the 20th Century. The exhibit also recognizes some hidden figures, unknown African American individuals who played a significant role in creating the rich history of Bucks County. Centuries old artifacts from Africa are also displayed.
The exhibit is designed for visitors of all ages and is self-guided. The Bucks County Visitor Center is observing state mandates regarding strict social distancing and masks are required. It is a perfect activity for families looking to escape the mid-summer heat and enjoy an interesting, educational and entertaining experience.
In addition, the AAMBC will be hosting an informational table at the upcoming “Langhorne Borough African American Historical Day: A multi-cultural educational awareness event” on August 15. The event will be held at Mayor’s Park on Cherry Street in Langhorne from 10 AM to 3 PM. This event is also free and open to the public.
The African American Museum of Bucks County is a museum of traveling artifacts and events for schools, museums, libraries and institutions. The AAMBC honors the rich legacy of the African American Experience, inspiring pride in our heritage and sharing information and stories about the diverse journey of our people and our shared ancestry. For more information about upcoming AAMBC programs, exhibits or how you can support the museum as a volunteer or contributor, please visit: www.infoaambc.org or email us at: lsalley@infoaambc.org.