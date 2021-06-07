NEW HOPE >> The 12th Annual New Hope Film Festival (NHFF) is excited to announce its upcoming summer event after postponing the 2020 festival due to COVID.
Official Selections include 111 films from 16 countries and a record 16 films with local ties. The Festival also selected 35 original scripts that will be listed in the official Program Guide.
Films will be screened beginning July 23 and run through August 1.
For the first time in the organization’s history, a selection of films will be available for online viewing as an extension to the many live, in-person shows scheduled at the New Hope Arts Center.
Toronto-based CineSend, a digital streaming platform provider with Hollywood studio-grade quality and encryption technology, was tapped for this important expansion of NHFF’s capabilities. Previews are available on the Festival’s Google blog and the Program Guide that lists all films, scripts and the schedule that will be published online by June 15.
In keeping with the expansion vibe, a new ticketing vendor, Elevent, which is based in New York, will handle all ticket transactions and help the event’s organizers maintain control over attendance. Festival organizers will continue to monitor COVID requirements in consultation with New Hope Mayor Larry Keller and adhere to all recommendations.
NHFF films are topical, thought-provoking and entertaining, making the event a joy for the growing number of intellectually curious and adventurous patrons of the arts who attend. The Festival annually announces its awards in Variety.
About the Festival
The Festival, touted as “this emerging ‘Sundance East’” in a June 2012 article in The Huffington Post, was founded by D. F. Whipple, an author, screenwriter, and long-time resident of the New Hope area.
What Makes the Festival Different
The festival’s artistic standards are extremely high, yet neither budget nor name recognition is a determining factor for entry. The art must shine through and only the best works in each category of entry are selected. Organizers do not invite films into the festival, rather a policy is in place that maintains fairness and integrity in the selection process.
The Location
New Hope has attracted and been home to many talented producers, screenwriters, actors, playwrights, and performance art enthusiasts. The village is centrally located less than an hour from Philadelphia and an hour and a half from New York City. Films will be shown in the New Hope Arts Center, 2 Stockton Avenue, New Hope, Pa. 18938.
To learn more about New Hope Film Festival, along with advertising and sponsorship opportunities, visit newhopefilmfestival.com. Follow the festival on Google Blogger, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates and news