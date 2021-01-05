BUCKS COUNTY >> Bucks County Foodshed Alliance and Buy Fresh Buy Local Bucks County announce a virtual program series including cooking workshops, film viewings, educational programs and more.
The series opens with “BCFA Cooking Live!,” a cooking workshop with Chef Kelly Unger and Joni Garcia via Facebook Live on Thursday, January 28 beginning at 6 p.m. and featuring Harissa Carrots. Joni and Kelly will introduce this quick cooking dish as part of a delicious Mediterranean meal with Pita bread, hummus and fresh greens.
The BCFA Cooking Live! Series features healthy, seasonal recipes using ingredients from local farmers in Bucks County. During each mini-cooking class, Joni focuses on highlighting the health benefits of the ingredients, while Chef Kelly guides us through every step of the recipe.
The event will be 30 to 45 minutes in length. Cook along and enjoy dinner at the conclusion.
Chef Kelly Unger is a BCFA Board Member, Chair of the Doylestown Farmers Market Committee and Owner and Chef of The Rooster & The Carrot Cooking Studio. Joni Garcia is a BCFA Board Member and Registered Dietician.
Visit BucksFoodshed.org for the full recipes included in the cooking demonstrations and grab the ingredients and supplies ahead of time to cook along with Chef Kelly and Joni during the live stream. Tune into the BCFA Facebook page to access the live stream. Please RSVP on the event page on the BCFA website, via the Facebook event, or by emailing info@bucksfoodshed.org.
Head to the Wrightstown Farmers Market on Saturday, January 23rd (pre-orders recommended) to purchase the ingredients locally. Visit the Wrightstown Farmers Market website for pre-order information. Also, head to Organnons in Wrightstown or New Britain to grab a coupon for Helen’s Hummus, used in the finished dish. Pita bread can be made with our provided recipe or purchased from Organnons. Then cook live right along with Joni and Kelly. Remember to have your mise en place done - all ingredients cut and measured and ready to cook.
Ingredient List: 4-6 medium Harissa carrots, 1 large onion, Harissa powder (McCormick’s brand for example), Olive oil, salt and pepper, Hummus of your choice, Microgreens or salad greens of your choice.
Pita Bread (optional, but encouraged, make prior to start of Facebook Live event): Active dry yeast, Sugar, All-purpose flour, Bread flour, Salt and Olive oil.
Supplies: 12-inch cast iron skillet (or similar pan) and lid, Cutting board, Knife, Spatula or spoon
Pita Bread Supplies (optional, but encouraged): Stand mixer with dough hook, Plastic wrap, Oven, Baking stone or baking sheet, Rolling pin.
For more information: 215.621.8967 or BucksFoodshed.org.