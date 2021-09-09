YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Bucks County-based William Penn Bank will celebrate the grand opening of its newest branch at 10 North Main Street in front of the Grist Mill in downtown Yardley on Friday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.
Festivities include food, drink, giveaways, a money grab raffle, free paper shredding and more.
The new branch - the fifth in Bucks County for William Penn - offers a full line of community banking services, from personal checking, savings, CDs, and residential and home equity loans to business banking and merchant account services, all provided with personal, small town attention.
In addition to its banking services, William Penn gives back to the communities it serves through local projects, including food drives, local initiatives and community partnerships.
The bank recently announced a partnership with the Bristol Riverside Theatre in Bristol Borough as the exclusive sponsor of its Summer Music Series.
William Penn Bank has a long and proud history of service, providing community banking services to individuals and to small- to medium-sized businesses in the Delaware Valley area since 1870.
In 2019, William Penn relocated its headquarters from Levittown to Historic Bristol Borough to become a part of the vibrant and growing riverfront community. Its offices are located inside the Canal Works, a beautifully renovated 19th century mill building at the corner of Canal and Beaver Streets.
“Both William Penn Bank and the Canal Works trace their history back to the 19th century,” said Kenneth J. Stephon, the Bank’s President and CEO. “In addition, the Canal Works’ energetic atmosphere exudes a distinctive vibe that is in harmony with our bank’s desire to stand out in the crowd.”
In 2020, William Penn acquired Bristol-based Fidelity Savings and Loan Association of Bucks County, as well as Washington Savings Bank in Philadelphia. The acquisition of Fidelity helped to solidify the bank’s roots in Bristol Borough.
Today William Penn has 13 branches in Bucks and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania and in Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. In Bucks County, branch offices are located in Bristol Borough, Levittown, Morrisville, Richboro and Yardley.