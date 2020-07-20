MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made To Order! donuts, has opened its first franchise location in Bucks County and the 11th store in Pennsylvania.
Owned by John Ringwald and Mildred Miller of JR&M Donuts, LLC, the store is located in the Langhorne Square Shopping Center at 1411 Lincoln Highway in Levittown.
Throughout its Grand Opening Week (July 20-24), the store will offer special deals each day, including: Monday $1 off milkshakes; Tuesday, $1 off one dozen donuts; Wednesday, $1 off scoops of Bassetts Ice Cream; Thursday, one free donut with chocolate or vanilla icing or simply glazed with rainbow sprinkles in celebration of Sprinkle Day; and Friday, one hot or iced coffee in any size for $.99
“My family has been vacationing in the Outer Banks for decades, and we have always loved Duck Donuts’ simple and joyful model,” Ringwald said.
Ringwald and Miller have spent their careers in the fitness, health, and wellness fields. Ringwald owned and operated health clubs throughout Pennsylvania, while Miller was a fitness and yoga instructor and therapist, and a life coach.
“We are beyond excited to serve this edible ring of happiness, and spread smiles with all of our unique and delicious treats in a clean, courteous, family-friendly oasis of fun,” says Miller.
The 2,000-square-foot retail store – one of the largest Duck Donuts locations in the country – reflects the franchise’s iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere with indoor seating.
In addition to donuts, the Levittown location serves Duck Donuts’ signature coffee blends — Riptide Roast and Light House Blend — espresso, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes and scooped ice cream from Philadelphia based Bassetts Ice Cream, new menu items including frozen beverages and milkshakes, as well as select retail items, and more.
Duck Donuts and the new Levittown owners are committed to customer and employee safety as Pennsylvania recovers from COVID-19. Employees will wear face coverings and gloves at all times. High-touch surfaces will be frequently sanitized and the store will remain in compliance with all state and federal guidelines. Customers will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from each other and plexiglass barriers have been installed throughout the store.
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.
Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week: Sunday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.* For more information, specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Levittown Facebook page or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com.
About Duck Donuts
Duck Donuts was founded in 2006 by Russ DiGilio in Duck, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”
By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, and there are now 97 open franchise locations and more than 145 additional contracts in 26 states and three countries.