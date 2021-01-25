DOYLESTOWN >> The GIANT Company has announced plans for a new store in Doylestown. The new, bigger store will be built at Cross Keys Place, 4377 West Swamp Road, and will replace the current GIANT store.
“This latest project is part of our continuing investment in our store base to enhance the shopping experience for our customers and best meet their grocery needs,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “Today’s customers are looking for quick, easy and affordable meal solutions, allowing families to spend more time together around the table. Our new Doylestown store will feature amenities and offerings to bring convenience front and center for our customers.”
Construction on the new 72,500 square foot Doylestown GIANT is scheduled to begin in mid-March with an anticipated opening date later this year. The new store will include a focus on meal solutions with expanded hot foods and ready to eat offerings, including an updated Beer & Wine Eatery and an in-store Starbucks kiosk. Additional details about the store will be shared at a later date.
Current Doylestown team members will transfer to the new store. The company also anticipates hiring additional team members.
The GIANT Company currently operates 19 stores in Bucks County, employing approximately 3,500 team members.