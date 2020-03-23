NEW HOPE >> The Deck Restaurant and Bar at Bucks County Playhouse will begin a new take-out and delivery service effective immediately. A changing menu will be offered at The Deck's website (playhousedeck.com). Orders may be placed between 4 and 9 pm, Wednesday through Sunday.
“Patrons can pick up their food at The Deck or from a designated spot in our parking lot," said Marc Brown Gold, director of restaurant operations. "We are also available to deliver for a $5 charge in PA and NJ within a five-mile distance from the restaurant. Special menus will change frequently, so we encourage our patrons to check the website and social media regularly. To order, simply go to our website www.playhousedeck.com.”
The Deck's dining room, as well as Bucks County Playhouse, remain closed in accordance with PA Governor Tom Wolf’s directive to help contain the coronavirus.
Alexander Fraser, Producing Director of Bucks County Playhouse added, “As our production and education activities are now in active hibernation, we hope this take-out and delivery dinner service will take flight. Every dollar spent at The Deck benefits the Playhouse's non-profit mission as we work to keep the health insurance of our employees intact and remain at the ready to bounce back into action as soon as the ban is lifted.
Samples from each course of the multi-course menu are below. See attached for a full menu.
- Steamed Mussels (Red Thai coconut broth, charred scallion, crusty french bread) $14
- Roast Beets and Arugula (Red quinoa, pistachio vinaigrette)
- Chilled Spring Pea Soup with fresh mint
- Cuban Sandwich (Braised pork, smoked ham, grain mustard, baby swiss)
- Steak Frites (garlic fingerling potatoes, local baby lettuces, herb butter)
- Chocolate Torte (dark chocolate sauce, pumpkin seed brittle)
Bucks County Playhouse is currently working to reschedule lost performances with plans to re-open the world-premiere family musical “Other World” as soon as possible once the ban is lifted.
For more information about Bucks County Playhouse, visit www.buckscountyplayhouse.org. For more information about The Deck Restaurant and Bar, visit www.playhousedeck.com.
