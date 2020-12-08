YARDLEY BOROUGH >> T. Foster & Co. Fine Jewelers has won a national jewelry design award for its Together Series earring.
The prestigious Spectrum Awards presented by the AGTA (American Gem Trade Association) announced the winners of the award earlier this fall. The annual competition for jewelry design and manufacturing excellence is the “gold standard” for American jewelers. More then 600 entries were received this year for the judges to review.
This is the second Spectrum Award won by T. Foster & Co. The first award was won in 2016 for an Orange Sapphire Ring.
The Together Collection was designed by Timothy W. Foster during the pandemic shutdown this past spring and was concepted as a fund raising campaign for a local hospital and social work organization that honors front line workers. A portion of each sale is split between the two charities and the Fosters have set a goal of $50,000 to be raised.
The winning entry is crafted in 18k yellow gold and set with sparkling green emeralds and diamonds. Circular in design with motifs that meet in the center, the design was intended to evoke the feeling of coming together. Casual in design but bold in its impact, the earring won the Spectrum Award category of Business Day Wear Manufacturing Honors, which acknowledges excellence in both design and manufacturing quality.
Prices for the award-winning design start at $1,500 for the pendant and $3,500 for the earrings. Versions are available in white or yellow gold set with choice of diamonds, emeralds (award winner), rubies or sapphires.
Orders may be placed on line or in store by making an appointment at tfosterjewelers.com