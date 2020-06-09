Celebrate childhood with kid couture!
The Blue Béret is a children’s boutique with plenty of personality … cute, classy, sporty, and sassy!
Whether you’re shopping for a baby shower or a birthday gift, or just refreshing wardrobes with the cutest, most delightful active wear, to the coolest, most adorable essentials for your own children, they’ve got you covered…..literally, from newborn to size 10!
Affordable baby essentials and gear, including high-quality bedding and wall décor make virtually faultless presents for the expectant mom, and kids of all ages will love the toys and games and puzzles and crafts that nurture their imagination.
One does not need to waste a lot of time in baby clothing shops, as everything is available online.
Meet entrepreneur Melissa H. Sinni of the Main Line Co-op Pop Up Shop and The Blue Béret
- fashion is her passion! She embraces excellence and confidence.
Melissa and her husband, Daniel Francis Sinni are the parents of four, and she is the owner at https://theblueberet.shop & the founder @mainlinepopup.
Melissa is a graduate of Villa Joseph Marie in Bucks County and she earned her degree in Fashion Merchandising Management from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, NY.
“I knew I wanted to be a buyer!”
And she did just that, working as a buyer for large national retailers. A buyer is the very heart of a business, constantly on the pulse of what’s trending. She worked at “Ross’ Dress for Less” stores for 10 years, and then continued her career path at Linen 'n Things.
Melissa’s husband, Dan, who works in software sales, is a La Salle College HS grad who continued his education at the University of Delaware. Coincidentally, Dan’s late mother, Margaret “Margie” Heise Sinni was also a graduate of VJM.
“After high school, I rented a home at the beach with some friends and I met Dan there.”
Dan was the oceanfront lifeguard, and seafoam is her favorite color!
“Huge shout out to my bride for holding down the home fort with 4 kids [5 including me] during pandemic/home schooling/parenting/dad in work zoom cocoons AND straddling digital and brick-mortar store now re-opening to the public. You are amazing and so proud!”
The sanitizer hung on the walls with care in hopes that the locals soon would be there! The merchants are nestled all snug in their beds, dreaming of shoppers with masks on their heads....
“Fast forward to 2019...I’m now a Mom of four wonderful little ones and living in the Philly suburb of Berwyn with my husband and family. Originally, I was going to do something small, perhaps selling through Instagram and word of mouth….. and then, came the website!"
The Blue Béret opened in March 2019, initially as an online only enterprise, and she welcomed everyone to her bountiful world of online shopping, with welcomes almost as heartwarming as a good hug.
“The concept of the blue béret has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. A family joke of the pronunciation of “blueberry” as “blue béret” by my twins, led towards the creation of the Blue Béret, as it is today.”
She had been deeply inspired by her ten years of NYC living, where pop-up shops and boutiques are quite abundant, so she made plans to bring that unique concept to the Chester County area.
Melissa is the extremely talented founder of a Co-Op of 11 women-owned local businesses, one of whom is the super talented designer, Patricia Carlin @carlinwork, who created a custom family portrait for the Sinni family “that captures each of us, especially my children and their personalities, so perfectly”!!
Portraits make perfect, absolutely precious, personalized presents!
Check into Melissa’s theblueberet.shop website for classic European styles with sparkle.
Crank up some music and get browsing through over-the-top awesome clothes for real life for kids.
Choose from her quality, kid friendly clothing for little ladies and little gents at quite affordable prices; everything from tees, polos, playful dresses and bows, rompers, blazers, and overalls that are all able to be monogrammed or embroidered. For special occasions, look through the stunning statement pieces, the sweet collections of fashionable, practical frocks for the princesses, or the selections of button down shirts and “still rough and tumble worthy” suits and sports jackets for the dapper little dudes.
All The Blue Béret shoppers who aren’t afraid to push the envelope are understandably enticed to take a trendy spin on traditional prints. Play- proof and durable functionality, along with the comfortable fit of each piece, is as important as its aesthetics.
Melissa pays impeccable attention to detail and the quality construction in each of her polished pieces from tailored wear to chic charm, all perfect presentations in an array of captivating combinations of fun colors, styles and fabrics. Beautiful garments for fashion-forward kiddos!
Chances are they just may encourage kids to develop their own sense of seriously amazing style.
“I’ve always been passionate about product, and my vision for ‘the blue béret’ is to search the world market for unique children's clothing, nature inspired accessories and cool sidewalk chalk, papier-mâché, and arts & crafts kits, and share them all here at my shop with you.”
As everyone can see, she sincerely enjoys "bringing clothing, gifts, and accessories for baby and child from around the world to the Main Line and beyond!"
One of her hopes is that her passion and entrepreneurial spirit will show her children that, “if you really want something and if you really work hard at it, you can do whatever you want to do”.
So, come on in [wearing your mask], shop and recommend The Blue Béret to your friends and family!
Looking for extra savings and love the thrill of a great deal? Order online and use code “bucks20” to receive a generous 20% off any purchase. Curbside pickup is still available.
Free Local Delivery within 20 miles of The Blue Béret. DOMESTIC US- $7 flat rate shipping for domestic non-bulk orders and $20 for bulk items. All orders typically arrive within 3-5 business days via USPS.
INTERNATIONAL-$20 flat rate shipping non-bulk and $40 for bulk items. Orders typically arrive within 7-14 days. *Returns and exchanges within 30 days of purchase.
Sale or discounted items are final and are excluded from their returns policy, unless faulty.
Get stylish looks that kids want at prices you'll love!
Visit them at The Main Line Co-Op
*Wednesday-Saturday 11:00AM-4:00PM or make an appointment.
The Blue Béret is located at 122 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087. Website: www.theblueberet.shop. Email blueberetberwyn@gmail.com. Instagram @the_blue_beret_ .Facebook @theblueberetberwyn
Recommend a “Spotlight”. E-mail vjmrun@yahoo.com