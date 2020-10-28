NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The CBD natural remedy craze sweeping the nation has found its way to South State Street in Newtown
Smooth Roots CBD, located next to John’s Barbershop, opened its doors over the summer with a full line of CBD products, including oils, creams and edibles made from the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant.
The natural remedy, which has been gaining in popularity across the nation, has found a following among people seeking relief from many common ailments, from anxiety, stress and chronic pain to menstrual cramps and insomnia.
Dave Leib, who owns and operates the fourth store in the growing Lehigh Valley-based chain, said he decided to bring the store to Newtown after using the products to successfully treat his post traumatic stress disorder and a resulting prescription drug problem.
“For eight years, I was taking nine pills a day,” said Leib, who served four tours of duty overseas. “I was able to get off of them by going the natural route with CBD and medical cannabis.”
Now the Newtown resident educates customers at Smooth Roots on the benefits of the products, which he said helps mwith a number of different issues, from anxiety, chronic pain and depression to inflammation, insomnia and weight loss.
The store stocks a full line of natural hemp CBD oils, including brand names like State, Select, Koi Naturals, Montel, Yin Yang, CBD Living, Irie CBD, and Sacred Herb.
It also sells edibles (gummies, chocolates and honey stick); tinctures made with natural hemp; topicals and lotions; oil capsules made with all natural ingredients; and flowers.
According to Leib, products are sourced from 100 percent All-Natural hemp plants and extracted through the highest quality standards in the industry.
While they are sourced from hemp, Leib says don’t look to get “high” from the products found on the shelves at Smooth Roots
“If anyone comes in here with preconceived notions in their head that it’s marijuana and they’re going to get high, I correctly inform them about the product. And then when I find out what’s bothering them I will offer what I think is the best version to help them.”
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, and causes the sensation of getting “high” that’s often associated with marijuana. Unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive, making CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.
CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.
It’s gaining momentum in the health and wellness world, with some scientific studies confirming it may ease symptoms of ailments like chronic pain and anxiety.
Leib is an encyclopedia of knowledge when it comes to CDB having benefited from many of them and is ready to offer advice and assist anyone who comes into the store.
“Most likely you’re going to want to take a tincture (five droplets placed under the tongue) to get it into the blood stream. I break down how each product will work and then they make the decision. I just try to educate them on what we have and what it can do for them.”
According to Leib, Smooth Roots is a farm-to-table hemp company focusing on providing the most experienced cannabis education backed by the highest quality hemp oil available.
“From cultivation to lab, testing to distribution, we believe in sustainable, craft farming practices. This allows us to ensure our quality and consistency remain unparalleled,” he said.
Its products are produced by its sister company, Trichome Farms in Oregon, which produces the highest quality CBD products for sale inside Smooth Roots.
“With experience stemming from the incredible craft cannabis market in Oregon, our Trichome Farms line is produced with the highest standards for quality, consistency and cleanliness,” said Leib.
Smooth Roots, with locations in Allentown, Easton, New Hope and Newtown, was founded by Lehigh Valley native Eddie Salzman who educated himself on the cannabis industry while living in Oregon with the goal of bringing his vast knowledge and understanding of the products back home.
Initially Leib said his goal was to help veterans like himself, but then discovered that many others could also benefit from the products sold at the store.
“My whole goal was to help other veterans, but then I saw a need for people dealing with the same types of problems we do,” he said.
In addition to helping people, the products are pet-friendly.
“Hopefully this will be a success,” said Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin, who attended a recent ribbon cutting at the store organized by the Newtown Mercantile Group. “It’s a welcome addition to the town.”
She was joined at the event by Carol Richardson, president of the NMG; Mayor Charles Swartz; Councilor Robert Szwajkos; and Rosemary Wuenschel, Chief of Staff to State Sen. Steven Santarsiero.