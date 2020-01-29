NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Carney Contracting Services has purchased a 5,000 square foot office building at 120 Bustleton Pike in Churchville for its new headquarters.
The sale was closed by Zena Charokopos, senior vice president at NAI Mertz, a leading full-service commercial real estate firm. Charokopos was the sole broker in this sale between the buyer, Carney Contracting Services, and seller, Dr. Howard Bloom. The sale price was $512,500.
Philadelphia-based full-service general contractor and construction management company, Carney Contracting, plans to utilize the space as its new headquarters.
Owner, Michael Carney, is confident that the building will serve as the ideal command center for their rapidly expanding business providing comprehensive, commercial construction solutions to their clients, including all phases of remodeling, renovation, and national roll-out projects.
“I was privileged to have worked with Carney Contracting in their previous search to lease office space, and was pleased to extend that relationship by helping them find a larger home for their growing operation,” said Charokopos.
The property includes 3,800 square feet of office space on the first floor with a spacious layout that Carney Contracting will build-to-suit their growing staff of more than 20 employees. There is also a 1,200-square-foot apartment unit attached to the property that is ideal for future development to meet the company’s burgeoning needs.