PERKASIE >> Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank headquartered in Southeastern Pennsylvania, is donating $30,000 to the Bucks County Health Improvement Partnership (BCHIP) to establish the Penn Community Bank Healthcare Operational Priority Emergency (HOPE) Fund which will cover the cost of care for some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.
In concert with Bucks County hospitals and local officials, the HOPE Fund is established to provide resources to support individuals who are unsheltered due to COVID-19, these may include shelter clients or those who cannot safely return to group homes. Costs may include expenses such as space for safe isolation during illness, essential medical supplies, or personal protective equipment (PPE) for clients and staffing. In addition, funds will be used to address and meet the rapidly changing needs of the Bucks County community brought about by the pandemic.
“Some of those most impacted by COVID-19 are individuals residing in group settings throughout the county. If these individuals do not need acute medical care, but are required to quarantine for a period of time, they may be left without anywhere to go or any resources to ensure their recovery,” said Kimberly Everett, BCHIP Executive Director. “Thanks to Penn Community Bank, the HOPE Fund will provide the financial resources to meet the needs identified by government leaders and health experts. BCHIP is grateful for Penn Community Bank’s continued involvement in promoting the health and well-being of all Bucks County residents.”
“As a community-first financial services provider, we’re committed to serving our region – including the most vulnerable among us,” said Jeane M. Vidoni, Penn Community Bank President and CEO. “In times like these, we’re proud to live out our mission to deliver financial resources to meet the needs of individuals and families, help businesses grow and prosper, strengthen local economies, and partner with local organizations to improve quality of life.”
The six Bucks County hospitals affiliated with BCHIP are: Grand View Health, Doylestown Health, St. Luke’s Hospital – Quakertown, Lower Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center. Other partners include the Bucks County Intermediate Unit, Bucks County Medical Society, Bucks County Department of Health, and other community organizations and nonprofits.
The donation is Penn Community Bank’s second major contribution in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. In March, the bank partnered with the United Way of Bucks County to launch the Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund, including a $25,000 initial contribution. The relief fund is being used to assist those experiencing a financial crisis as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic with basic needs such as food, shelter, utilities, and transportation. To learn more and to contribute to the recovery effort, visit http://www.uwbucks.org/COVIDrecovery.
About Penn Community Bank: Penn Community Bank holds more than $2 billion in assets, employs more than 350 people, and offers banking, lending and investments at 24 bank branches and two administrative centers throughout Bucks and Montgomery counties, Pennsylvania. As an independent, mutual financial institution, Penn Community Bank is not publicly traded and operates with its long-term mission in mind: to help businesses grow and prosper, to provide financial resources to individuals and families throughout their lifetimes, to strengthen the local economy, and to partner with local organizations to act as a catalyst for positive growth in every market it serves.
About Bucks County Health Improvement Partnership (BCHIP): BCHIP was established over 25 years ago with support from our Bucks County Hospitals, The Bucks County Department of Health and the Bucks County Medical Society with a shared vision of improving the health in Bucks County. These organizations continue to identify opportunities to coordinate their efforts to identify gaps in services and identify resources to address these gaps. More information available at https://www.bchip.org/