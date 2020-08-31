NEWTOWN >> Due to the current social distancing parameters, the Newtown Business Association’s annual Business Expo is going gone virtual!
The virtual Expo will run on the NBA website from November 23rd to December 4th. This year's event is designed to create more awareness for NBA member businesses and generate sales while also offering an opportunity for anyone from far and wide to take advantages of amazing offers right from their phone, tablet or laptop anywhere.
This virtual 12-day event will feature NBA member businesses highlighting their best offers of the year on their products and services available to Expo visitors only. Exhibitors will be showcasing videos, brochures, photos and special promotions.
Event sponsorship is available to NBA members, benefitting them with special placement on the website, marketing prominence, and the opportunity for a special spotlight interview-based video to be featured on their “booth” page, along with all of the benefits of exhibiting.
Non-NBA members can take advantage of a special offer that will also allow them to participate in the Virtual Expo: Purchase a 2021 membership now and as a bonus enjoy the remainder of 2020 as a member for free.
This is a great opportunity to showcase your business. The deadline to register online to be an exhibitor or purchase sponsorship is October 1. Questions? Contact Kelsey Jordan at kelsey@kgdfilms.com.
Visitors to the virtual Expo will be able to roam through the virtual “booths” to view products and services of the exhibitors, with links to their websites and social media and great deals – all while supporting local businesses, free.
The mission of the NBA is to promote Newtown as a great place to live, work, shop and do business, thereby enhancing the economic vitality of the community for member businesses through networking, education, community involvement and coop advertising opportunities. Full event details, at www.NewtownBA.org.