NEWTOWN >> Police Cpl. Paul Deppi and Newtown’s “Shop With A Cop” program have won this year’s Humanitarian Award from the Newtown Business Association.
The honor was bestowed by the NBA during its annual awards breakfast held in January at Chandler Hall to recognize the businesses and individuals who donated their time and energy to promoting 18940 and for giving back to the community.
“This breakfast is all about thanking the people who do the hard work and the behind the scenes work,” said NBA President Bill Sheffer. “When everyone gives a little bit of their time it makes it easier for everyone. We’re here to recognize that hard work and to extend our appreciation for making the NBA a success and 18940 the place to do business.”
The NBA’s Humanitarian Award honors an individual or group that embodies a selfless commitment to serve others with a generosity of spirt and a heroic dedication. It is named in memory of Newtown Borough Police Officer Brian Gregg who died in the line of duty.
Sheffer, the vice president and commercial lender with The First National Bank of Newtown, presented the award to Deppi and the Newtown Township Police Department for its participation in Shop With A Cop, which pairs needy local children with a police officer as they go on a pre-holiday shopping spree together.
“Shop With A Cop is a great program,” said Sheffer. “Thanks to Cpl. Deppi and inspiration from our former President Mick Petrucci they brought a really terrific program to Newtown and we’re happy to support it. We’ve increased our donation to $1500 in 2019 and we’ll continue to support the program for as long as they are doing it.”
Deppi accepted on behalf of the Newtown Borough and the Newtown Township and Upper Makefield police departments, Chief John Hearn, and District Judge Mick Petrucci.
“We had 40 kids the first year and in 2019 we expanded to 63 kids,” he said. “It’s a tremendous program. Donations were very good this year and as a result we had 41 families who had a great Christmas because of these donations.”
The Humanitarian award was one of six community service awards given out by the NBA at this year’s breakfast.
Third Dimension Printing’s William Quinn and his son, William Jr., accepted the NBA’s Business of the Year Award, given annually to an “exemplary” NBA-member business for helping fulfill the NBA’s mission of promoting Newtown as a great place to live, work and play.
“They do a terrific job for us,” said Sheffer. “They give us great pricing. They really deliver with high quality work. We’re happy to have them as a member.”
Pickering Manor received the President’s Award, which recognizes an NBA member whose dedicated leadership and outstanding service exemplifies the spirit of giving back to the community by making the services of his business available to support charitable and nonprofit endeavors.
“It our distinct pleasure to accept this award,” said Executive Director Michelle Knobloch. “When we heard we were the recipients it was palpable.”
Pickering Manor accepted its first resident on January 3, 1963. “And since that time its mission and now its vision is coming true,” said Knobloch, of its new addition now under construction. “We’re very excited about our future and our vision.”
The new addition includes a dedicated short term stay unit (private rooms with 15 beds), a dedicated personal care unit, a skilled nursing short term stay unit and a memory care unit.
“Pickering Manor does a great job. And it’s great to see them expanding. Their project is coming along beautifully,” said Sheffer. “They are filling an important need in the community for the care that they provide.”
Rodney Warner from Writer for Hire received the Unsung Hero Award, given to an NBA member or nonmember whose selfless acts of giving without seeking personal gain or attention exemplifies the highest levels of community service.
“I love this guy. He’s so creative with a lot of new ideas. He’s at almost every event, sometimes doing the dirty work and he’s always coming up with good ideas,” said Sheffer, noting that his latest idea is to create a series of podcasts featuring NBA members.
“So how can you too be an unsung hero? Volunteering is a lot like being a member of a family or business. It’s mind over matter. If you don’t mind it doesn’t matter,” said Warner. “If we had more volunteers, what this organization does for this community and for its members would be transformed. Whatever you can do, whatever time and energy you can give and we’ll be happy to take it.”
In other recognitions, the NBA presented its Community Service Award to Riki Brennan of the Newtown Veterinary Hospital. On hand to accept the award on behalf of Brennan was Jennifer Georgia.
The award recognizes an NBA member whose dedicated commitment and meritorious service exemplifies an outstanding contribution to the community through benevolent acts and dedication of significant volunteer hours.
Sheffer said Brennan is the person who arranges all the booth locations for Welcome Day. “She does the hard, dirty work of putting together the street layout for Welcome Day. We could never do that event without her,” he said.
Eric Scott Gold, from East Coast Event Group, received the Distinguished Service Award for helping emcee the NBA’s Holiday Parade and organizing Welcome Day’s popular Rising Star competition.
The award recognizes NBA members whose service to the NBA has gone above and beyond to further the growth, development and professionalism of the NBA.
“He’s out there helping and he never asks for our thanks and he happily gives his time,” said Sheffer. “He does an amazing job with the Rising Star competition. And the man has got the patience of a saint.”
In one other presentation, Sheffer surprised long time member and volunteer Ken Cronlund with a special service award. Cronlund, a CPA with Bee, Bergvall & Co., has been a member of the NBA for 59 years.
The NBA also introduced its Officers and Board of Directors for 2020: President Bill Sheffer; Vice President Ken Ogborn; Treasurer Fred Poritsky; and Board Members Gerry Couch, Victoria Davis, Scott Fegley, Tina Leck, Dave Marcolla, Leigh Sheek-Vogel, Craig Turet and Laura Weber-Carnevale, as well as its 2019 event and association chairs.
The mission of the NBA is to promote Newtown as a great place to live, work, shop and do business, thereby enhancing the economic vitality of the community for member businesses through networking, education, community involvement and coop advertising opportunities.