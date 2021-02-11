MILLERSBURG >> Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc., parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., will rebrand branches and offices in its First Priority Bank Division in southeastern Pennsylvania to Mid Penn Bank.
The rebranding initiative will impact eight banking offices in Berks, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, including First Priority's office on Pheasant Run Road in the Newtown Business Commons. The rebranding comes after Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. acquired Malvern-based First Priority Bank and its holding company, First Priority Financial Corp. in 2018.
“Our professionals in Southeastern Pennsylvania will continue to deliver the same exceptional banking experience that our customers in these regions have come to expect,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “We are excited to complete the delivery of the Mid Penn Bank brand into the market with the changeover of the name. Our banking teams will operate in the same locations and from the same offices, providing customized solutions with fast, local decision making and best-in-class service.”
The interior and exterior signage at all locations will be updated to reflect the Mid Penn Bank name. The terms of accounts and rates will not be impacted, and all branch operating hours will remain the same. All banking services available to customers at the branch locations will continue without interruption. For a list of branches and locations in the southeastern counties, please visit https://midpennbank.com/locations/.