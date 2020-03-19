PINEVILLE >> Andrew Abruzzese and his team at the historic Pineville Tavern are spreading good will and pitching in to help their employees and local children affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.
As regulations and fears mount, the worldwide health crisis is affecting people in profound ways – from the loss of jobs and income to food insecurity.
The need has spurred the Abruzzeses to take action by making weekly deliveries of kid’s meals to the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) and Fisherman’s Mark in Lambertville.
Here’s how the initiative works: The Pineville Tavern is offering a free kid’s meal and fresh squeezed lemonade with the purchase of any delivery or takeout order.
Beginning Thursday, March 19 with every order the restaurant receives for takeout or delivery, patrons will be asked if they’d like to keep the kid’s meal or donate it to feed local children in need.
“We will make sure it is something delicious and healthy that kids will enjoy,” said Abruzzese. “We’ll also provide fresh squeezed lemonade in the deliveries.”
In addition to the meal donations to area food banks, Abruzzesse will donate 100 percent of restaurant gift card sales during this crisis to company employees who are not working, which total approximately 40 people.
“At the end of March we’ll divide the capital from the sale of gift cards and the funds will be distributed to our servers, bartenders, hosts and bussers — everyone who works inside our operation who isn’t able to work due to federal and local restrictions on serving guests in our dining rooms. Our workers are our family, and we’re going to do everything possible to help them through this uncertain time.”
Opened in 1742, The Pineville Tavern is located at 1089 Durham Road in Pineville, PA. Learn more by visiting http://www.PinevilleTavern.com.