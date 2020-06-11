MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> The GIANT Company has announced the opening of a new Beer & Wine Eatery at its Langhorne store located at 3 Doublewoods Road, Langhorne (the Summit Square Shopping Center in Middletown Township).
Langhorne-Middletown area customers will find hundreds of domestic, imported and craft beers coupled with an immense wine selection in each Beer & Wine Eatery. Customers currently have a “mix-a-six” option where they can create their own six-packs from a variety of craft beers. Customers may also choose from take-out selections offered, including sandwiches, wraps, subs, and salads.
The eatery is open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. GIANT enforces a 100 percent proof-of-age policy for both beer and wine sales. To protect the community, associates will ask for proper identification – a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card – from any customer seeking to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.
With the latest grand opening, a total of 119 GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets sell both beer and wine in Pennsylvania.