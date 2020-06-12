Chris Gibert, right, director of operations for the Fred Beans Automotive Group, recently presented a check for $15,150 to Joseph Cuozzo, director of development for the Bucks County Opportunity Council, which represents the company’s May contribution to the BCOC as part of the Fred Beans 500,000 Meals Challenge. Cuozzo said that the organization received another $2,687 in individual contributions made through a special donation page established for those wanting to help meet the 500,000-meal goal.