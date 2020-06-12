DOYLESTOWN >> The Fred Beans Automotive Group in May launched a 500,000 Meals Challenge, pledging to donate at least $25,000 a month through the end of the year to fight hunger in the communities where it operates.
The company estimated this monthly donation would provide about 400,000 meals by the end of the year and challenged employees, customers and business partners to help provide an additional 100,000 meals, or more, by Jan. 1.
With one month of the “Challenge” completed, Fred Beans estimates that it has helped provide just over 51,000 meals.
Throughout the Fred Beans 500,000 Meals Challenge, the company will dedicate a portion of vehicle sales and service bills to help five nonprofits – one in each of the main regions where Fred Beans operates.
Customers also have the chance to make their own contributions by rounding up at the registers of Beans dealerships, CARSTAR collision centers, CarQuest locations and AutoRent sites.
All funds raised for the Fred Beans 500,000 Meals Challenge in Bucks County locations benefit the Bucks County Opportunity Council (BCOC).
To learn more about the Fred Beans 500,000 Meals Challenge, and to make an individual donation to help fight hunger, visit www.fredbeans.com/half-million-meals-challenge/.