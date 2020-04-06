PHILADELPHIA >> Domino’s and its nationwide system of franchisees are banding together during this unprecedented crisis to do something they already do well every day: feed people pizza.
Domino’s locally-owned stores throughout Greater Philadelphia will donate 28,400 pizzas within their local communities, starting this week.
“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Salim Joarder, a Philadelphia-area Domino’s franchisee. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”
More than 140 Domino’s stores throughout the Greater Philadelphia area will each donate 200 pizzas as part of this national effort, so that hospitals and medical centers, school kids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need can enjoy a hot, delicious pizza.
“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the frontline, working to save lives,” said Joarder. “We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”
Together, Domino’s stores nationwide will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas, or about 10 million slices, across their communities. To read about how Domino’s franchisees and team members are giving back in their local neighborhoods, visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/stories.