PHILADELPHIA >> Wednesday, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company will be marking its favorite food holiday with two weeks of free cookies, discounts, donations, and more!
“Philly is known for Famous 4th’s, and this year we are officially adding August 4th as another Famous Philadelphia holiday,” said Tina Phillips, co-owner of The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company. “There’s no better way to mark our favorite day of the year than by celebrating the customers who have helped make our chocolate chip cookies an iconic Philadelphia flavor. No matter where you are, we are making it easier and more affordable to stack up our premium chocolate chip cookies while giving back to a charity that is so close to our hearts.”
For customers in the Greater Philadelphia region, enjoy $1 Chocolate Chip cookies all day on August 4 at all Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. retail locations (Reading Terminal Market, Ridge Ave Bakery, King Of Prussia Mall, Wildwood Boardwalk), with local delivery of dollar cookies available exclusively through GoPuff. The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company will donate 100 percent of retail $1 chocolate chip cookie sales on August 4 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region (RMHC).
As an added bonus to Reading Terminal Market customers, on August 4 the Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. will make one customer “Famous,” awarding them with a free cookie every day for one full year. One customer will be selected every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., totaling six “Famous” winners.
In preparation for the big day, on August 3 the company will be donating more than 1,500 fresh-baked cookies to those in need of an extra smile. Owners Tina and Brian Phillips will deliver trays of cookies to the RMHC locations in West and North Philadelphia, as well as the Broad Street Ministries food bank distribution sites in Center City, South Philadelphia, and Kensington.
For online customers across the country, the specials will start even earlier. From July 26 to August 6, The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company will offer a free box of six colossal chocolate chip cookies with every online purchase of $25 or more at www.famouscookies.com.
During the 2020 National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day celebration, The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company raised $5,000 in donations for RMHC. Donations to the RMHC will fund the care and support of families of seriously ill children.