CROYDON >> On Thursday, August 19 Dunkin’ will open its doors to its newest next-generation restaurant in Croydon.
Now, people who live and work in Croydon can run on Dunkin’ faster and more conveniently than ever before at this new next-generation Dunkin’ restaurant located at 801 Bristol Pike.
In celebration of the restaurant, the new Dunkin’ will host a grand opening from 10 AM to 12 Noon on Thursday, August 19. At 10 a.m. Dunkin’ will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a $3,000 donation on behalf of Dunkin’ franchisee Pinank Patel alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to the Bucks County Opportunity Council.
The celebration will include the Dunkin’-branded prize wheel, Dunkin’-branded giveaways, an appearance by Dunkin’s mascot, Cuppy, and a live DJ – The Music Mann.
The new next-generation restaurant offers Croydon a first-hand look at Dunkin’s store of the future experience, with a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment. Complete with a new, warm interior color palette, the restaurant also offers atmospheric lighting and an innovative tap system.
Exciting elements of the new restaurant experience at the Croydon location include:
- A Modern Design: The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. Just one example of the eye-catching design elements that guests can expect is a front-facing bakery case for an even closer look at our delicious baked goods. - Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!). Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.
- Increased Energy Efficiency: Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin' restaurants.
- Dunkin’ on Demand: Next Gen restaurants feature a dedicated mobile order pick-up area so guests who order ahead via the Dunkin’ App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests can track the status of their mobile order placed for in-store pick-up via a digital order status board. At select Next Gen restaurants, we also offer a dedicated drive-thru lane for mobile order pick-ups.