“Four families united in the love of Jesus Christ and His church, nourishing the mind, body, and spirit of others, one cup a time. Anchored by faith, we remain persistent in prayer, guided by the Holy Spirit, all for the glory of God.”
Selling food street-side dates back to the late 17th century when living conditions were cramped and many people did not have the resources to cook their own meals. The first food stand emerged in 1872, set up by a gentleman named Walter Scott, dubbed the father of food trucks by The New York Times Magazine. First from a basket and later from a pushcart, he decided to cut windows into a covered wagon and he parked it in front of a local newspaper office in Providence, R.I., selling sandwiches filled with ham, chicken, or cheese, along with apple and mince pies, and coffee. Scott’s innovation, serving “night lunch” from a renovated freight wagon, soon spread.
Henry Ford [1863-1947], the founder of Ford Motor Company, had a soft spot for lunch wagons.
This portable cuisine legacy has influenced the hospitality industry today.
From humble beginnings to a culinary revolution, it might be time to stop calling food trucks a trend.
Food trucks have grown so much in popularity ever since the 2008 recession, becoming wildly fashionable as they cater to all tastes, offering quality home-cooked meals, and gourmet selections, as well as locally sourced, and artisan menu items.
Introducing Cup’a, L.L.C., one that truly overflows…
As of today.... nearly 6,000 customers served and close to 1,000 meals donated to those in need!
Cup’a was originally formed in 2017 in Southeastern Pa. by three families who developed a lasting friendship based on faith, family, and service. Their mutual involvement in Parish ministries was the springboard for establishing a business dedicated to serving others, providing wholesome homemade soups and traditional culinary favorites prepared with only the freshest ingredients, guaranteed to bring comfort and joy to even the most discriminating palate.
They incorporated in 2016, and in 2017, they participated in their first community affair.
Now Cup’a, L.L.C. boasts four families in strength, committed to nourishing not only the body but also the mind and spirit of others, still one cup at a time.
They look forward to serving their Cup'a homemade goodness at each and every event.
Mortgage banker, Keith Robert Dyer and his wife, Debra, a retailer who owns a flagship store business in Peddler’s Village are totally committed to enhancing their Cup’a business. Debra’s store “The Total Animal," from aardvarks to zebras is an animal lover's dream! It’s quite a unique shoppe with pet products and gifts and she has successfully been the proprietor for almost 30 years. She recently expanded her venue to include leashes and pet toys for dogs and cats alike, along with a wide assortment of baked treats and ice cream, dubbing it “Tails of the Village by the Total Animal."
The Dyer children oftentimes assist in their Cup’a venture. Their son, Matthew, a LaSalle College High School student/athlete has qualified in the 4x800 relay as first leg in the AAA States competition, and he also plays the lead guitar in the LaSalle College High School band. Their daughter, Jacqueline, a Penn State University graduate is rigorously investing her time into choosing a law school.
Locally owned businesses build strong communities by sustaining vibrant town centers.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without Peddler’s Village to make it through 2020,” they said.
A LOT of people go to Peddler’s Village, one of bucolic Bucks County’s premier attractions, for their Celtic Festival and Strawberry Festival and Memorial Day events.
But there were no such events in 2020 because of COVID.
“We were looking forward to possibly two weekends in June, and we are thrilled to be back in action!”
Dave and Kimberly O’Neill are one of the other vibrant Cup’a team members.
Dave also owns a Peddler’s Village retail shop, marketing fine decorative hardware in “Knobs 'N Knockers." Their children, Collin and Caitlin will both be attending Franciscan University this fall.
The enterprising couples remained so vested in their clients throughout the COVID-19 experience, as the realized many stores were closed or working at limited capacity.
They graciously continued to operate their Cup’a, L.L.C. out of Peddler’s Village on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during the month-long-plus celebration from November through the beginning of January.
“People could come to see the lights and they would eat!”
Enthusiastically, they worked the Winter Festival with a million twinkling lights, holiday shopping, a gingerbread-house competition, socially distant visits from Santa and the ice sculptures, and so much more.
Thankfully, they were invited back! Cup’a, L.L.C. had received very positive “FEED-back."
Tom, a Career Asset Manager, and Lauren Tate, a most faithful Saint Andrew Parish employee, are the third Cup’a partners. They also are the proud parents of two children, Dan, a PSU student and their daughter, Grace, who attends Martin Saints Classical High School.
The 4th set of partners is Chris and Laura Broda. Chris, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, is their trained, very accomplished institutional chef. He confidently uses the very best quality, fresh ingredients, adapting his presentations to the individual theme of each event.
“He has really shown us how to produce excellent food very efficiently,” commented Keith Dyer.
Cup’a is NOT a full-time gig but the goal of the four dedicated couples is to serve the underserved.
It is a food business ministry to feed the hungry, and regarding the family component, all of their children are active participants in the Cup’a business and service.
The families feel very blessed and are sincerely grateful for community support.
They continued to provide excellent menu choices but they had changed their philosophy and started giving food away, not overproduced quantities, not giving from spoils, but giving from their riches.
Each time food is prepared for an event, a generous portion is set aside to be donated to those in need.
Their mobile unit is stocked with wholesome fare prepared in a certified kitchen that is not being utilized in a closed school commissary in New Hope, through the ministries at St. Martin of Tours Parish, a Catholic Church in New Hope.
They transport the prepared assortment of selections to each venue and the captivated spectators mingle in the nearby waiting area for less than 15 minutes for their intensely fresh, scrumptious food.
“The idea is to have quality food quickly, out of a cup!” explained Keith.
The team sets up a base steam table under a tent to heat up their quite capably prepared delicious offerings. The tent experience draws the crowds to engage in the peppy conversation and watch the production. Part of the appeal is to see them in action as they move quickly.
The hungry patrons see the steam and smell the tantalizing food as the Cup’a crew scoops the mouth-watering portions into a cup.
Selections include their legendary party chili, mac & cheese, Irish stew, meatballs, sausage and peppers, and chicken noodle and hearty vegetable soups, along with a variety of vegan and gluten free options.
The summer menu includes seasonal, fresh fruit cups. *Menu is subject to change due to availability.
Bottled water and homemade Agua Fresca is always available to quench everyone’s thirst!
Craving some intense Italian cuisine?
Try their “Bombs” a HUGE ¾ pound homemade veal, pork, and beef meatball in marinara sauce.
This Thomastic Bombastic Meatball will make you one of their food groupies for sure!
The Cup’a partners had always wanted to serve an outreach ministry.
They have chosen the Blessed Sarnelli House, an organization dedicated to providing for the needs of those poorest and most vulnerable in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, and the donated Cup’a foods provide for between 150-175 recipients.
"For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink.” - Matthew 25:35-37
This foundation was started when businessman Ron Selzer retired. He and his wife are also the founders of the Broken Wing Foundation, a charity that has been providing support for families affected by cancer and mental illness since 2009. They are vested in Sarnelli. They took over a convent on Roosevelt Blvd., and they converted the 32 bedrooms into apartments, housing moms and kids. The Sarnelli Community is not to be labeled a soup kitchen; rather, they are a hospitality center where dignity and attention are given to each individual along with a hot meal.
Keith drops off the Cup’a foods and they are transported to this Kensington community.
There are many additional opportunities for all to do works of service at Sarnelli.
Villa Joseph Marie teacher and Director of Mission & Ministry, Mrs. Stephanie M. McCarthy and her group of VJM students have unselfishly volunteered at this location.
Each one, teach one. Cup’a, L.L.C. is just leadin’ by example.
Contact them!
They are honored to serve you at community events!
If you or your organization is planning an event where hot, hearty, aromatic soup would be warmly welcomed, please contact them via email: ourcupa3@gmail.com
“We believe we bring business to the venue and we want this message to grow!” Keith shared.
ATTENTION! Cup’a comin’ near you.
All are welcome to come to meet the Cup’a crew when the Bristol Borough Council presents "Rock, Doo-Wop & Soul in the Park," an annual end of summer, free concert, featuring rock, doo-wop, and soul classics on Saturday, September 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Mill Street Parking Lot. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 19.
Free parking and shuttle bus service will be provided from the Lenox Parking Lot in the 1400 block of Radcliffe Street. Food truck vendors will be available throughout the concert.
Gather your family, your lawn chairs, some blankets, and bring your appetite.
Satisfy your hungry heart AND … Wow your taste buds with the most incredible food on wheels!
