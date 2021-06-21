NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> When business partners Brian Boger and Fran Taloricco were looking to open a second Bike Works location in Bucks County, Newtown was at the top of their list.
“When we first envisioned the business back in 2011, we wanted to have more than one location. And the obvious other choice in Bucks County is Newtown,” said Boger. “It’s the other downtown Main Street business community that has a vibe to it, that has a sense of community.”
So earlier this year, the partners made the move, branching out from its original Doylestown store to the Promenade in Newtown Township located near the La Stalla Italian Market and next to Anthropologie on Sycamore Street.
At 3,000 square feet, Bike Works’ newest space includes a state-of-the-art service department, comprehensive retail area featuring bicycles and supplies, and a coffee bar at the front of the store.
“Opening a shop in Newtown is a great fit for us,” said Boger. “We’re all Bucks County natives and we absolutely love the Newtown area. The people in Newtown are terrific. Many of our customers in Doylestown come up from Newtown, so we’re glad to be able to bring our services to them in a town known for great shopping, solid sense of community and amazing cycling.”
For its Newtown store, Bike Works has partnered with Giant Bicycles, Inc., the world’s largest and most innovative manufacturer of bicycles. The store now carries the designation as a Giant Partner Store, with Giant actively involved in the design and layout of the Newtown store.
“They are the brand that propelled our success in Doylestown,” said Boger. “And they are a big part of getting this shop up and running.”
In addition to offering Giant bicycles, the store will be carrying products and bikes made by Bianchi, the world's oldest bicycle manufacturing company.
“We love them because of their European sort of je ne sais quoi and their Tour de France bikes,” said Boger.
Other products include Liv, Cannondale, Independent Fabrication, Santa Cruz, Fuji, Jamis, Surly, All City, SE Bikes and Ridable Bicycle Replicas.
“We offer the range in bikes, from children’s to adults, from racing bikes to mountain bikes and electric bikes,” added Taloricco.
The store also includes a full service repair shop ranging from the simplest repair to the most complex.
“Some bicycle shops have their repair area behind a wall because mechanics don’t always like people watching them,” said Boger. “At both of our stores we made a conscious decision to be right out in the open. And that’s for two purposes. It lets the customer watch and ask questions. It also makes it more exciting.”
Since opening in February, business has been booming, report the partners, spurred on by an increase in demand for bicycles as a result of the global pandemic, a trend that is expected to continue as many continue to seek healthier and fun forms of outdoor exercise and as more and more trails open throughout the region.
“One of the silver linings around the dark cloud of last year is that a lot of people realized that they wanted to simplify their lives, get outside and enjoy the outside,” said Boger. “And not just bicycling, but also kayaking and lots of other activities. People have gone back to enjoying the outdoors.”
The popularity of biking was also evident at an official ribbon cutting ceremony in early June.
The event drew leaders from the Newtown Business Association along with a who’s who of local political leaders, who were on hand to officially welcome the store to town.
Among them were U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, State Senator Steve Santarsiero, State Rep. Perry Warren and Newtown Township Supervisor Kyle Davis.
Fitzpatrick, who leads the physical activity caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, makes it a point to attend the openings of new businesses that encourage healthy living and healthy eating.
“Physical activity like cycling is important. It’s a healthy activity that can lower the cost of healthcare. And that’s what we need more of,” added Fitzpatrick. “Their stores here and in Doylestown are wonderful assets to the community. And I wish them every success.”
“This is really exciting,” said Santarsiero, who owns a 26 year old Giant bike. “As someone who likes to cycle it’s exciting to see these guys come in here. It’s a great thing for the community. And it’s a good, healthy activity for people to get involved in.”
“It’s great to see this space filled with a new and exciting business here on Sycamore Street,” added Warren. “Certainly the bicycle industry and the interest in cycling has ballooned over the past year and a half. With its proximity to Tyler Park and other nearby trails, this is an ideal space and location for a business like this. And it’s another interesting, exciting and welcome addition to our town.”
Davis added, “It’s great to see a new retail business open on the street. It looks like a great business. It’s locally run. It’s the kind of business you want here in Newtown. We’re looking forward to a lot of great years with them here in Newtown.”
Bike Works describes itself as a “fiercely local, independent, employee-owned bicycle shop whose mission is sell the best bicycle products, provide superior service, and to contribute to the health of our community.”
The first Bike Works Store opened a decade ago in the basement of a popular Doylestown restaurant and has since moved to its current location at 139 S Main St. (Foster's Toy Store used to sell bikes in that very same building years ago).
The Doylestown Bike Works features pro-level mechanics and unparalleled customer service from a staff with over 100 combined years of professional bicycle shop experience.
Dan Turner, the first-ever employee hired at the Doylestown location, is heading up the Newtown store as its manager. Dan is a Union Cycliste International (UCI) and USA Cycling licensed pro bicycle mechanic whose racing team experience includes CCB Foundation Pro Cycling and Bike Works p/b Fred Beans Elite Cycling Team.
“Dan has been instrumental in building this business over the last ten years and it only makes sense that he would lead this new endeavor and help establish us as a top-flight bike shop in this new market,” said Boger.