FAIRLESS HILLS >> 2nd Ave Thrift Superstore, the thrift chain dedicated to bringing customers the best value in high-quality, secondhand clothing, household goods and collectibles, will open the doors of its new 44,000 square foot flagship store, located at 330 Commerce Boulevard in the Court at Oxford Valley, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 20.
The celebration begins at 8:45 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony to be attended by members of the Chamber of Commerce Administration and Board of Directors, along with the local community and 2nd Ave Thrift Superstore management, including CEO Tony Peressini.
“We are excited to open this flagship location which will meet a rapidly growing customer base of shoppers who have lacked a convenient opportunity to shop the premiere thrift experience that 2nd Ave offers,” said 2nd Ave Thrift Superstores CEO Tony Peressini. “Used clothing is the eighth largest U.S. export and at 2nd Ave we recycle all unsold clothing and household items, freeing landfills from millions of pounds of waste annually. Our efforts benefit local and national economies through job creation and our mission to be an integral part of the community and serve as the go-to for high quality secondhand clothing and household items needed in the area.”
2nd Ave Thrift Superstore provides an immersive shopping experience unlike other thrift stores, that meets the needs of value hunters, collectors to resellers and DIY-ers. The grand opening celebration will continue Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with food vendors, music, raffle prizes, and much more to open the flagship location.
This 2nd Ave location, located in the former home of Babies-R-Us, will employ more than 100 associates including a store manager, retail and production managers/supervisors, and hourly associates. More than 10,000 pieces of merchandise will be added to its sales floor each day including: clothing, shoes, housewares, jewelry, games, books, vinyls and much more.
In order to best provide a safe shopping experience, 2nd Ave strictly adheres to all CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Operating hours for the Oxford Valley 2nd Ave Thrift Superstore are Monday through Sunday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.
About 2nd Ave Thrift Superstore
Since 1959, 2nd Ave Thrift Superstore has been dedicated to providing customers with the best in discount retail, while simultaneously being a longstanding, contributing member of each of the communities to which it belongs. 2nd Ave has a life-long relationship with leading national charitable organizations and has raised millions of dollars for these organizations by purchasing the stores’ merchandise through the charities’ collection efforts.