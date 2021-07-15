BENSALEM >> The Bucks County Commissioners have approved a Declaration of Disaster Emergency in response to Monday’s flash flooding in several Lower Bucks communities.
Signed Thursday morning, the disaster declaration allows the county Emergency Management Agency to cut through red tape when providing assistance to those impacted by the storms that wreaked havoc in Bensalem, Bristol Borough and Bristol Township.
An estimated 100 homes incurred damage considered to be “major,” as defined by Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines. It is believed hundreds more homes also sustained damage during the storms, albeit less severe.
Monday’s storms likewise inflicted damage on roadways and other public infrastructure in the area.
County emergency management officials’ damage assessment efforts are ongoing, with totals expected to rise into the millions of dollars.
The commissioners are working with state legislators, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and other state and local partners to secure all available, appropriate resources to assist in recovery.
The county and its partners plan early next week to bring a “Multi-Agency Resource Center” to the Lower Bucks area to assist those affected. Details of the event will be announced in the coming days.
Anyone displaced by the storm and in need of shelter should contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. (Select option four.)
Residents and business owners are urged to report storm damage to municipal officials using the following phone numbers: Bensalem Township – 215-633-3741; Bristol Borough – 215-788-3828, ext. 12; and Bristol Township – 267-812-2938.
Municipal officials should report damage to Bucks County Emergency Management by emailing bucksema@buckscounty.org or calling 215-340-8700.