BRISTOL BOROUGH >> They’re BAAACK! *52nd ANNUAL MILL STREET RUN
Are you craving competition after last year’s interruption due to COVID restrictions?
2020 wasn’t exactly an inspiring year for road racers, to say the least.
If motivation has flagged, that’s understandable.
But RETURN TO RUNNING and tighten your laces….it’s almost time for the races!
The Mill Street Run just may get your heart pumping and help each participant to recover the pure, simple joy of getting outside and running.
Approach your big comeback and race locally. Join the starting line in a homey, spirited, fun-filled atmosphere, where hundreds of parents and spectators line the streets.
Along the way, you will hear the collective pounding of sneakers on the pavement. A spirit of community shines in the faces of the people who stand in their front yard or gather on the sidewalk just to “cheer on” complete strangers as the event rolls through the town.
People just come out to share in the energy.
Ready…. Set….forGo the flip-flops! Rummage for your running shoes, pass the pasta, and start hydrating well. Got a need for speed? Continue your training and fuel your fire with “something solid” on the calendar.
Always the Saturday after Labor Day, the 52nd Mill Street Run will be held September 11, 2021.
Sometimes there’s not much to do in a small town, but that is never the case in historic Bristol on the Delaware where there is no shortage of creativity when devising traditions. The championship atmosphere and small town charm always couple together to make a REALLY good day!
People may muse about the glitz and glamour of running in a big city race, but actually there is nothing glitzy or glamorous about waking up at 3:00AM to have sufficient time to catch a subway, get to a ferry or onto a bus, only to sit around for hours before starting your run.
So, KEEP IT LOCAL… Small town races are the best and this one showcases the town.
And another thing, big city races typically charge more!
Since 1967, “leader of the pack” John Vincent Mundy, who exudes the intense spirit and tradition of the Mill Street Run, has created this running showpiece as “a great experience for all the runners who come to Bristol.”
It started as a 3.8-mile “male only” event in 1967 with the start and finish always on Mill Street.
His tireless efforts constantly make things happen in a big way and this flat, fast Mill Street 5K has developed into a highly anticipated competition for a pretty diverse crowd of enthusiastic local school team athletes. It’s his personal magnetism and innate courtesy that bring out the epitome of loyalty!
Order, service, and management are the cornerstones of John V. Mundy.
He started the cross-country, track and track & field programs at Holy Ghost Prep while he was still a student.
Each September, historic Mill Street becomes the track for area athletes as well as amateur and experienced runners, those passionate about running, as well as former committed athletes, former and current residents, and first time competitors of all ages.
Even those who have never run a long race before, or those who are first-time runners, will discover that running together is truly enjoyable and exciting.
Running together as a team and celebrating the challenge is an experience like none other.
Sport groups, clubs, squads, scouts and girl guides are all encouraged to enter teams.
The Mill Street Run is a great place to network, socialize and exercise. It’s a multipurpose, fun, family friendly and healthy, warm, welcoming environment; community fitness at its best.
Some come to keep the tradition; others come to make a new one!
In the past, there were traditionally 12+ enthusiastic teams showcased in each HS race battling to be the fastest group to finish together but this year, John Mundy has successfully beefed up the competition to include 16 teams ready to kick off the Cross Country season in a fun fashion.
Early-season races can be utilized as valuable benchmarks, or preliminary stepping stones leading to future goals, ensuring that successes will mount and confidence will soar.
P.S.: No one is in PR shape year-round, so no one needs an explanation for a potentially sub-stellar result, especially on the heels of a global pandemic.
Just breathe. Peace of mind is a powerful performance enhancer.
There will be knowledgeable traffic control volunteers at every intersection.
One leg of the course is competed on a walking/bike path [grass or Macadam].
Begin on Mill Street, turn left onto Radcliffe Street, turn left onto Dorrance Street, turn left after Pond Street onto the walking/bike path, and then turn left onto Mill Street.
Repeat [two loops] and finish on Mill Street.
Mill Street Run is proudly sponsored by the Bristol Borough Business Association, Penn Community Bank, and King George II, Dr. Mark Burton, Bristol Fuel, and area businesses.
Open co-ed Race at 8 a.m. Registration Information: runsignup.com/Race/PA/Bristol/MillStreetRun50thAnnual
TIME SCHEDULE:
- (NEW) Open Race [non-high school team runners] at 8 a.m. Cost: $25, which includes event t-shirt, ribbon and awards. Open to runners 18 years and older. *Awards to top 100 finishers, plus age group awards.
High School Team Information - *Free Registration.
No Entry Fee for High School and youths under age 18.
All teams must be in accord with PIAA rules and regulations.
* SMALL SCHOOLS please note that a special provision in scoring and awards gives extra recognition to runners from small schools, which they oftentimes do NOT receive. This is a DO NOT MISS race, affording an unusual, additional opportunity for each runner.
It's always nice to get a little recognition.
Medals to the top 100 finishers. Special awards to top 10 individual finishers in each division along with winning team and coach awards for each division.
- Girls' Varsity Team at 9 a.m. 10-girl team limit, coaches use milesplit.com to enter.
- Boys' Varsity Team at 9:45 a.m. 10-boy team limit, coaches use milesplit.com to enter
ENTRY DEADLINE is Saturday, September 4
- (New) Mixed Boy/Girl JV Race at 10:30 a.m. *Awards presented from the Victorian gazebo in the Bristol Lions’ waterfront Park.*
- Grade schools one-mile-run at 11:15 a.m.
When you see the finish line approaching, no matter how tired you feel, dig down deep and give it everything you’ve got left. It’ll be the most fun you'll ever have running.
Then remember to visit the water station to rehydrate!
Meet up with family and friends and enjoy the town’s historic charm ambiance.
Need a Pre-Race java jolt? Check out Calm Waters Coffee Roasters at 242 Mill Street for some brewed to perfection coffee. You’ll leave feeling energized and ready to face your race!
Run. Race. Repeat.
There are few guarantees in life, but odds are that everyone will be 100% motivated to try again. Save the date for next year, ALWAYS the Saturday after Labor Day.
But, come back…. come back and visit historic Bristol on the Delaware any time again for another healthy dose of small town America. Welcome Friend!
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION please contact John Mundy - call 215.801.0342, or e-mail johnvmundy@yahoo.com email John Mundy to notify him about your intention to run or not.
Recommend a “Spotlight”. E-mail vjmrun@yahoo.com