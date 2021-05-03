LOWER MAKEFIELD >> This month AOY Art Center is celebrating the historic Towns of Yardley and Newtown with a community-wide Plein Air event entitled “Our Towns Through Artists’ Eyes.”
Fifty-five local and regional plein air artists will be out to Paint Our Towns from May 14 to 28, culiminating in a unique exhibition from May 29 to June 13 at the AOY Art Center Gallery where the best of the best of our towns will be showcased.
The first place prize will be $500 as judged by nationally renowned plein air artist, Joseph Gyurcsak. Announcements will be made at noon on Saturday May 29 at AOY Art Center, 949 Mirror Lake Rd. in Lower Makefield.
The exhibition will be open to the public immediately following the awards presentation from 12-5 p.m. and then on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 29 to June 13.
This is a community-wide event and AOY Art Center is delighted to have the support of business and community organizations in both Newtown and Yardley including: Countryside Gallery, Experience Yardley, Commonplace Reader, Newtown Mercantile Group and Friends of Washington Crossing Park.
Under the banner of “Everyone is an Artist” the business groups are sponsoring a coloring contest for K-8 with prizes. Find the coloring pages at aoyartcenter.org and submit by May 10. For artists in grade 9-12 there will be a Quick Draw/Paint on May 16 in both Yardley and Newtown. Artists will have three hours to do a plein air piece for judging and prizes. Parents of interested high school artists are asked to register their artist at the AOY website. AOY Art Center member artists will be serving as judges for these events.
Commonplace Reader in Yardley is hosting a Meet and Greet with the Plein Air artists on Saturday, May 15 at 5 to 7 p.m. at Buttonwood Park. The free event is open to the public and an opportunity to mingle with the artists and learn more about plein air.
The community is invited to share photos of the artists at work and post it with the hashtag #AOYPleinAir and #ExploreBucksCo. This will create a community photo album for everyone to participate and enjoy!
Want to learn how to paint “en plein air?” Joe Gyurcsak is hosting a weekend long workshop at AOY Art Center June 18-19. All levels are welcome. More information available at aoyartcenter.org.
AOY Art Center is a community not-for-profit art center celebrating 11 years promoting the arts and art education in the community.