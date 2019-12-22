YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Mayor Chris Harding joined the Yardley Borough Council on Dec. 17 in publicly thanking Bryon Marshall for his eight years of service to the borough.
Marshall, who has led council as its president over the past two years, ran unsuccessfully for re-election in November. He chaired his final meeting on Tuesday night.
During his tenure, he served on the council’s public safety and the community outreach committees. In 2018, Marshall also was appointed to the Civil Service Commission to help hire an additional full-time police officer.
Among the highlights of his service on council was the November 2014 hiring of Joseph Kelly III as the borough’s new Police Chief. Marshall, a retired police chief himself, made the motion to hire Kelly to replace retired Chief James O’Neill.
Also during his tenure, council moved forward with the North Main Street sidewalk project, hired Paula Johnson as borough manager and preserved the Reading Avenue Woods.
In addition to his council duties, Marshall served as a volunteer on the Harvest Day committee, helped with many committees in town, supported Carry the Load and was a valued member and contributor of Canal-O-Ween in its early years.
“Presidents sometimes need to vocally lead. And sometimes they need to quietly guide their council,” said Harding. “Bryon, you have had the unique ability to do that effectively with both honor and dignity.”
Applause filled the meeting room as Harding shook Marshall’s hand and presented him with a plaque recognizing his service to the borough.
“It’s an honor to serve,” said Marshall. “As the years go by the spirit of volunteerism is (waning) a little bit, but it’s not as bad as many would say. There are a lot of good people. There are a lot of great talents. I do nothing up here but sit behind that gavel and try to keep things moving. It is the community. It is the people and our council members who come together. And we fight sometimes. But the bottom line is we all come together. It really is Yardley that matters.
“It’s been an honor. It’s been my pleasure,” he said. “This will hang on my office wall with great pride,” he said of the plaque.
During his report, Chief Kelly personally thanked Marshall for helping every member of the police department and for “being a mentor to the men downstairs.”
Resident Michelle Sharer, a regular meeting attendee, also thanked Marshall for his service and said she was “shocked” when he didn’t win re-election.
“If more people showed up here, they would have seen by far you were doing a wonderful job - an excellent job,” Sharer told Marshall. “I’m sorry to see you go. I admired how you handled yourself during some difficult, almost volatile times in our recent history - that you maintained your calm. That in itself is rare,” she said. “You had a nice way of getting everyone through that time.”
Borough Councilman Ryan Berry shared a similar sentiment following the meeting.
“When he came in as council President, Bryon provided the right leadership that got us through a tumultuous time. He will be remembered for that.”
Borough manager Paula Johnson also thanked Marshall for his guidance and his eight years of service to the borough.
She also reminded the community that the borough’s new trash hauler will be taking over on January 2. “We expect that to be a smooth transition.”
Earlier this month, council voted unanimously to award a three year contract to Republic Services, which submitted the lowest, qualified bid.
Under the new contract, the cost will remain the same and so will the collection days.
Waste Management has been the borough’s trash hauler for the past four years. Prior to that, Republic held the contract.
The next council meeting will be held on Monday, January 6 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Newly-elected council members will be sworn in and new council leadership will be elected.