BUCKS COUNTY >> Visitors traveling to Bucks County can now snack their way to a free Bucky plush stuffed animal!
Visit Bucks County (VBC), the official tourism promotion agency for Bucks County, is launching the Sweet Spots Trail this week to encourage visitors to extend their stays.
Tourists and locals can enjoy delicious bakeries, ice cream parlors, cafés, candy stores and more that neighbor family-friendly attractions and line the streets of Bucks County’s picturesque downtowns.
The Bucks County Sweet Spots Trail features more than 30 businesses all proudly serving up sweets with local and seasonal ingredients. By checking-in to 5 or more spots on the mobile passport, Sweet Spots travelers can receive a free Bucky plush stuffed animal deer. The passport is downloaded at VisitBucksCounty.com/SweetSpotsTrail.
“Whether it’s families heading to Sesame Place or Shady Brook Farm or couples booking a romantic bed & breakfast weekend, tourists are seeking unique experiences when making travel decisions,” said Paul Bencivengo, President & COO of Visit Bucks County. “We are thrilled to work with so many creative culinary businesses in Bucks County and market the Sweets Spots Trail.”
To launch the new Bucks County Sweet Spots Trail, VBC greeted Philadelphia commuters at Jefferson Station on September 25 with 4,000 locally-sourced cookies, brownies, doughnuts, chocolate and more from the trail. An interactive display including a backdrop of a beautiful autumn view of the Delaware River was also set up to encourage passersby to snap a photo, post it to Instagram and have a chance to win a getaway to New Hope.