The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Bucks County for between 5 and 8 inches of snow. The warning is in effect from 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The warned area also includes Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties in adjacent New Jersey.
The NWS is predicting heavy snow, which will make travel difficult in the warned areas. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
According to the NWS, light rain and drizzle is expected to change to snow Monday morning. The snow will become heavy at times into the evening. Snowfall amounts are forecast to vary across the area, but they should generally be in the 5 to 8 inch range.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.