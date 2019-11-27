BUCKS COUNTY >> Officers from more than a dozen Bucks County police departments will patrol Street Road from end to end this Thanksgiving Eve on the lookout for impaired drivers.
The roving DUI patrol runs from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday morning, and covers the entirety of the 18-plus-mile thoroughfare.
Motorists who appear under the influence of alcohol or drugs may be subject to field sobriety tests.
“This Thanksgiving I want to be thankful for one thing: that everyone celebrates safely,” said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “Don’t drink or do drugs and drive. Get home alive.”
Fourteen officers are detailed to the patrol from the participating departments, including the Bensalem Township Police Department, Dublin Borough Police Department, Lower Southampton Township Police Department, Middletown Township Police Department, New Britain Borough Police Department, Newtown Borough Police Department, Newtown Township Police Department, Penndel Borough Police Department, Richland Township Police Department, Upper Southampton Township Police Department, Warminster Township Police Department, Warrington Township Police Department and Warwick Township Police Department.
The patrol is funded through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.