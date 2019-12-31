PHILADELPHIA >> “Soccer Talk,” a show hosted by Yardley natives Rich and Rusty Gorelick, will make its debut on 610ESPN from 4 to 5 p.m. on January 7. The show also will live stream on www.610espn.com, be available on IHeartRadio, be featured as a podcast and repeated weekly on WWDB-AM Talk 860 on Tuesday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m.
The format of the show will consist of a review of the week’s major events in the world of soccer, an interview, featuring segments about teams and leagues from all over the world and take phone calls.
“We believe there is an unmet need right now on sports talk radio for soccer fans to hear about the best teams and leagues in the world as well as our Philadelphia Union,” said Rich Gorelick. “Right now, if you were to call into sports talk shows in any city to talk about the Champions League, the English Premier League or any other soccer topic, you won’t get past the producers. This show aims to change that.”
Soccer has one of the youngest and fastest-growing fan bases in the United States. Thanks to the large number of kids who play soccer, the popularity of the FIFA video game and the availability of the best matches from around the world on major networks, soccer has begun to take off in this country.
“We like to say that from Leicester to Manchester, from La Liga to the Bundelisga and from Jose Mourinho to Megan Rapinoe, we have you covered,” Rusty Gorelick noted. “We’ve been big fans ever since an overseas trip over a decade ago, and spent a fun ten days at the World Cup last summer. We look forward to talking about all sorts of topics – including some teaching moments for people who are just getting started watching – on the show.”